Tehani, Synthesis, Run For The Sun, Madam Rich and Knotty Charmer shine

November 23, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

Tehani, Synthesis, Run For The Sun, Madam Rich and Knotty Charmer shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov 23).

Inner sand: 600m: Maroon (Antony) 40. In fine trim. Sea God (Antony) 40.5. Moved well. Walvis Bay (Girish) 41. Easy. Vivaldo (Chetan K) 40.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Tehani (Shreyas) 1-34, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Outer sand: 600m: Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Lord Frankel (D. Patel) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Lone Ranger (D. Patel) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Divo (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Katana (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: Time’s Planet (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Stretched out well. Synthesis (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Pleased.

1400m: Knotty Charmer (Antony) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Jamari (Kirtish) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1400m: Air Display (Vivek), Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Madam Rich (Saddam H), Dun It Again (Surya) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Scarlette Lady (B. Harish), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lilly Fa Poots) (Chetan K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 57. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rieko (Antony), Makoto (Girish) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former showed out. Run For The Sun (Antony), Knotty Legend (Chetan K) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Storm Shadow (B. Harish), Honest Desire (Antony) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Golden Legend (Chetan K), Bharat (Antony) 1-41, (1,400-600) 57.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

