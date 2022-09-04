Taimur, Superleggra and Periwinkle impress

PUNE:
September 04, 2022 18:16 IST

Taimur, Superleggra and Periwinkle impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Leopard Rock (Yash) 41. Easy.

800m: Magileto (rb) 1400/600m 52, 1200/600m 38. Moved well. Superleggra (Zervan) 49, 600/37. Responded well. Blue Dew (Bhawani), Moon Belle (Jaykumar) 52, 600/39. Former was superior. Joaquin (Zervan) 51, 600/38. Retains form. Victorious Sermon (V. Jodha) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Periwinkle (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 52, 600/37. Urged in the last part.

1000m: Exemplify (Nirmal) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Musterion (Bhawani), Grand Accord (Jaykumar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished level freely. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Impressed. Liberation (Bhawani), Crowning Jewel (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Latter was pushed.

1200m: Aah Bella (Raghuveer), Remus (Mansoor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better.

Mock race noted on Sept. 3 — race track: 1200m: Dragoness (P. Dhebe), Sweet Emotion (Parmar), Sentinel (Bhawani), Distinction (C. Umesh), Edmund (Ajinkya), Star (Peter), Giverny (Kuldeep), Amber Knight (Yash) and Sufiyah (Merchant) 1-10, 600/36. Won By: 3, 4 and 1/2. Dragoness, who was slowly off by four lengths, covered good ground into the straight and won the race. Distinction veered out in the straight. Sufiyah planted in the starting stalls and did not participate.

