Supreme Dance and Glorious Grace work well

October 13, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Supreme Dance and Glorious Grace worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 13).

Outer sand:

1000m: Aretha (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up.

Inner sand:

800m: Constant Variable (Ramandeep) 56, 600/41.5. Moved well. Pacific (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Gutsy (S. Kabdhar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Romualdo (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Supreme Dance (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Glorious Grace (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Edmund (Ram Nandan) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1200m: Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Unextended.

Noted on Thursday — Oct. 12.

Outer sand:

800m: Marquita (M. Bhaskar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

Inner sand:

800m: Speculation (Farhan Alam) 59.5, 600/46. Easy. Proposed (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 57.5, 600/44. In good Shape. Western Girl (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. They finished level.

1000m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Glorious Grace (Inayat), Zen Zero (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Former started and finished three lengths in front. Stormbosis (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-11.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former moved better and finished three lengths ahead. Daiyamondo (rb), The Sting (rb) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They impressed. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Desert Star (rb), Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. They were easy. Abilitare (rb), Abnegator (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 45. They moved freely.

