ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Dance and Glorious Grace work well

October 13, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Supreme Dance and Glorious Grace worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 13).

Outer sand:

1000m: Aretha (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up.

Inner sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Constant Variable (Ramandeep) 56, 600/41.5. Moved well. Pacific (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Gutsy (S. Kabdhar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Romualdo (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Supreme Dance (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Glorious Grace (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Edmund (Ram Nandan) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1200m: Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Unextended.

Noted on Thursday — Oct. 12.

Outer sand:

800m: Marquita (M. Bhaskar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

Inner sand:

800m: Speculation (Farhan Alam) 59.5, 600/46. Easy. Proposed (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 57.5, 600/44. In good Shape. Western Girl (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. They finished level.

1000m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Glorious Grace (Inayat), Zen Zero (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Former started and finished three lengths in front. Stormbosis (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-11.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former moved better and finished three lengths ahead. Daiyamondo (rb), The Sting (rb) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They impressed. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Desert Star (rb), Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. They were easy. Abilitare (rb), Abnegator (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 45. They moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US