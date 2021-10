Strong Breeze, Star Waves, Protea and Rwanda work well

CHENNAI:

19 October 2021 18:49 IST

Strong Breeze, Star Waves, Protea and Rwanda worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 19).

Outer sand: 1200m: Abilitare (rb), Pink Pearl (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. A fit pair.

Inner sand: 600m: Durango (Koshi Kumar) 42.5. Urged. A 2-y-o (Win Legend-Special Fx) (P. Vikram) 43.5.

800m: God’s Wish (rb) 59, 600/45.5. Easy. Star Waves (rb) 54, 600/42. In fine trim. Air Marshall (rb) 58, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Farewell (rb), Zucardi (Shahar Babu) 59, 600/45. They were easy. Artistryy (A. Ayaz Khan) 57.5, 600/43. Eased up. Ankara (C. Umesh) 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Urged. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star- Megara) (P. Vikram) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Opus One (rb), Winter Glow (K.V. Baskar) 1-2, 800/47.5. They were easy. Charliez Angel (A. Ayaz Khan) 57, 600/44. Worked well.

1000m: Strong Breeze (Shahar Babu), My Triumph (S. Kabdhar) 1-5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. They impressed. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Enaksi) (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Yours Forever (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. Handy. Ms Boss (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Bay Of Naples (rb), Queens Hall (Muzaffar Alam) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. They finished together. Aretha (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Well in hand. Protea (S. Kabdhar), Rwanda (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck, former finished half a length in front. Avellino (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up in the last part. Remediesofspring (rb), a 2-y-o (Be Safe-State Secret) (Nikhill Naidu) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/46.5. They were eased up. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Annie Oakley) (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended. Succession (Yash Narredu) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42. In fine nick. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Honour) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Epistoiary (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Samdaniya (rb), Azeria (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Trafalgar (Nikhil Naidu)) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Moved on tight reigns. Albinus (P. Vikram), Dancarino (C. Umesh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48. They moved freely. Henrietta (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat-Yas Marina) (Nikhil Naidu) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Handy. Andorra (C. Umesh) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. A. 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Leavingonajetplane) (Nikhil Naidu) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. He moved well within himself.

1200m: Moresco (P. Vikram) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Starlight (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’Connor-Star Goddess) (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Easy. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-32, (1,200-600) 37. Eased up.