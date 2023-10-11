ADVERTISEMENT

Stravinsky pleases

October 11, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Stravinsky pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 11).

Outer sand:

600m: Blue God (S. John) 45.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Stravinsky (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively. Anadale (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Master Of Courage (Chetan K), Crimson Star (Vivek) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Castaneda (Likith), Elveden (S. John) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ooh La La (Darshan) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Anne Boleyn (Tousif), Seeking The Stars (Ashok) 1-25, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Inner sand — Oct 9:

600m: Capri Girl (R. Pradeep) 40.5. In fine trim.

Inner sand — Oct 8:

600m: Elite Agent (Rajesh K) 40. Moved well. The Blissfulelysee (rb) 39.5. Worked well.

1200m: Leather Back (R. Pradeep) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/38. Strode out well.

