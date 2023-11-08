ADVERTISEMENT

Son Of A Gun, Running Star, Esconido and Irish Gold show out

November 08, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Pune:

Son Of A Gun, Running Star, Esconido and Irish Gold showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Misty (Nazil) 42. Easy. Rodri (app) 41. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Successor (P. Vinod), Fashion Icon (Mosin) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sky Fall (P. Vinod), Sorrento Secret (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former ended four lengths in front. The Protector (Nazil), Regency Smile (Merchant) Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1200m: Generosity (C. Umesh0 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely. Irish Gold (P. Vinod), Banksy (V. Bunde) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Former comfortably made up two lengths on the outside and finished level while the latter was ridden out. Dream Alliance (Hamir), Dexa (Shelar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Big Red (Hamir), Endurance (Shelar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level.

Race track:

600m: 2/y/o Connexion (S.J. Sunil) 36. Moved freely.

800m: 2/y/o Dali/Hallelujah (Shelar), Ristretto (Mosin) 53, 600/37. Both moved level freely. 2/y/o Fiero/Findlerhof (H. Gore) 49, 600/36. Worked well.

Gate practice — race track:

1000m: Mysterious Girl (rb) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Jumped out well. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim), 2/y/o Dali/Lost In Thought (Aniket) 59, 800/46, 600/34. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/o Zarkan (V. Bunde), Warrior Prince (rb) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. They were urged and finished level. 2/y/o Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod), Friends First (H. Gore) 1-2, 800/48, 600/34. Former moved well and they finished level. Marmaris (T.S. Jodha), Mazal (rb) and Candescent Star (Zeeshan) 59, 800/47, 600/34. Marmaris and Mazal moved neck and neck freely while the last name was slowly off by a distance and finished far behind. 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Priceless Art (Mustakim), Yawar (Aniket) and 2/y/o Superluminal (Shelar) 1-00, 800/47, 600/34. First name was the pick while the last name ended far behind. 2/y/os Esconido (Nazil), Gold Caviar (rb) 1-1, 800/48, 600/36. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/o Running Star (V. Bunde), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-00, 800/47, 600/34. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Note the former.

