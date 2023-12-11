Something Royal, Sheer Rocks, John Wick, Forever and Golden Warrior impress

December 11, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Something Royal, Sheer Rocks, John Wick, Forever and Golden Warrior impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 11).

Outer sand:

800m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Vali) (S.J. Moulin) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Flying Show) (P. Vikram) 59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Aksinya) (S.J. Moulin) 58, 600/44. Moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Occilan) (S.J. Moulin), Reet Petite (P. Vikram) 59.5, 600/44. They are in good shape. Mogul (S. Imran) 1-0, 600/44. Handy.

1000m: Something Royal (A.S. Peter), Glorious Grace (Inayat) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Ganton (rb) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Cape Kidnappers) (S.J. Moulin) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/44. Former finished a length in front. John Wick (P. Vikram), Sensations (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former responded well to the urgings and finished two lengths ahead. Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Ocean Love (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5.

Inner sand:

600m: Anchorage (rb) 42.5. Urged. Marshall (rb) 39.5. Fit. Danny’s Girl (rb) 40. Well in hand. Glorious Evensong (rb) 41.5 Easy. Grandiose (rb) 39.5. Shaped well. Knotty One (rb), Bomber Jet (rb) 43.5. Former finished two lengths in front.

800m: Excellent Star (rb), 56, 600/41. In good shape. Angel Heart (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Senora Bianca (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. In good condition. Knotty Power (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Shaped well. Admiral Shaw (A.S. Peter), Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 55, 600/41.5. They finished level. Sacre Couer (Inayat) 56, 600/41. Worked well. Terminator (S. Imran) 57, 600/41. Unextended. Rays Of Sun (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Gajabo Grande (rb), Authentic Bell (rb) 1-3, 600/46.5.

1000m: Emperor Ashoka (rb), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Sheer Rocks (Inayat), Wind Symbol (A.S. Peter) 1-4.5, 800/53, 600/38.5. They pleased. Edmund (Koshi Kumar) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42. In fine shape. Daiyamondo (rb), The Sting (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. They worked well. Clockwise (Inayat), Dark Son (A.S. Peter) 1-5.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They impressed. Gods Plan (rb) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40. Stretched out well. Presto Power (Inayat) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/41. Good. Golden Warrior (Farid Ansari), Forever (S. Imran) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. They are in fine nick. Royal Falcon (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. They worked well. Ruling Dynasty (S. Imran), Brilliant Lady (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. They moved freely. Sweet Fragrance (Inyat) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Unextended. Preakness (Farid Ansari), Turf Melody (S. Imran) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39.5. Latter finished a length in front. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved impressively. Supreme Runner (S. Imran) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43. Handy.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: A 2-y-o (Charmo - Advantage Logan) (Farid Ansari), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Stardom Calling) (rb), Regent Prince (rb) 1-11.78. Last named jumped out well. Seattle Blue (S. Kabdhar), Emelda (A.M. Tograllu) 1-11.46. They jumped out well and were eased up. Swarga (Inayat), Romualdo (A.S. Peter) 1-8.77. A level jump. Fashionista (N. Murugan), a 2-y-o (Perfect Stride - Bold Legend (rb), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Secret Pursuit) (Ram Nandan) 1-7.91. They took a good jump. A 2-y-o (Arod - Saffitre Song) (Farid Ansari), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Supernova) (rb), Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-9.79. Helen Of Troy jumped out well. Happiness (Inayat), Desert Star (A.S. Peter) 1-9.48. They jumped out smartly. Proposed (rb), Stolen Glance (rb), Kundavai (rb) 1-7.82. Last named was slowly off. A 2-y- (Quasar - Take Five) (Ram Nandan), a 2-y-o (Crimson China - Spyro) (rb), Run Happy Sun (N. Murgan) 1-5.94. They jumped out well. Montelena (Koshi Kumar), Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 1-5.77. They jumped out together. Element (Inayat), Paris O’Connor (rb), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (A.S. Peter) 1-9.72. A good jump. Wolf Creek (P. Vikram), Grey Beauty (S.J. Moulin) 1-4.88. They jumped out smartly. Raffinato (rb), Western Girl (rb), Touch Of Fury (rb) 1-6.23. They jumped out well. Mr Mozart (N. Murgan), Skylight (Ram Nandan) 1-6.22. A level jump. War Emblem (rb), Chaposa Springs (rb), Regal Kid (A.S. Peter) 1-9.06.

