Siege Courageous, Ruling Goddess, Nyaya and Sassy please

January 27, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Siege Courageous, Ruling Goddess, Nyaya and Sassy pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan 27)

Grass track: 1200m: Lord Frankel (Aliyar) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. Strode out well.

1400m: Defining Power (rb) 1-31.5, 1,200/1-17, 1,000/1-5, 600/40. Stretched out well.

Outer sand: 1200m: Sassy (S.K. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved impressively. Nyaya (Vaibhav) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved fluently. Ripple N Storm (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Siege Courageous (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved attractively. Quevega (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Makiwa (Vaibhav) 1-32, (1,200-600) 41. Worked well. Pharazon (Salman K) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up in the last part. Montelena (Vaibhav) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1600m: Ruling Goddess (Vaibhav) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1400m: Ring Master (Lakhan) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Magnus (Rayan), Debonair (B. Nayak) 1-38, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

