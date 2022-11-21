She Is On Fire, Goldiva and Son Of A Gun please

November 21, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Mumbai:

She Is On Fire, Goldiva and Son Of A Gun pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Mighty Thunder (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Golden Lioness (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Tyrone Black (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Lord Fenicia (H.M. Akshay), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Leopard Rock (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Goldiva (Mosin), Victoria Peak (Vinod) 50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Ashwa Bravo (Merchant) 56, 600/41. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Champagne Smile (V. Bunde), Habibi (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Gimme (Dhebe), Spring Grove (rb) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/44. Former ended three lengths in front.

Trending

  1. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
  2. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  3. Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned
  4. Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine
  5. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: She Is On Fire (Rupesh) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Jet Typhoon (Merchant), IL Divino (Nazil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Mirana (Kirtish), Democracy (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Former finished well clear.

Mock race noted on Sunday (Nov. 20): Race track: 1400m: Zuccarelli (Kirtish), Kings Ransom (Chouhan), Coeur De Lion (J.Chinoy), Supernatural (Trevor), Chopin (Neeraj) and Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 1-23, 600/35. 4L, 3L and 2L. Zuccarelli, who was racing last till bend, easily drew away from the field to win the race by four lengths.

Second Mock race: 1200m: Dragoness (Parmar), Dalasan (Merchant), Juiced (Dhebe), Jetfire (D.A. Naik), Sinner (Saba), My Treasure (V. Bunde), Flying Halo (Kaviraj), Star (S.J. Sunil) and Amped (Daman) 1-11, 600/34. Dist, 6L and Nk. Dragoness jumped out well and won the race pillar to post by a distance. Amped whipped around soon after the start and did not participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US