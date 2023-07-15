She Can, Silvarius, Magnus, La Reina and Forest Flame excel

July 15, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - BENGALURU:

She Can, Silvarius, Magnus, La Reina and Forest Flame excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 16).

Outer sand:

600m: Spirit Dancer (Vishal) 45. Easy.

1000m: The Pirate (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Paradise Beckon (Rayan) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Ricardo (S. John) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Starvinsky (rb) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Indian Blues (Mudassar) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Timer’s Planet (Rayan) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed. Roman Spirit (D. Patel) 1-15, 600/43. Worked well. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Groovin (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/43.5. Retains form.

1200m: Sling Shot (Shinde), Max Mueller (rg) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Karanveer (Vishal) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Madam Rich (P. Surya), Mr Humble (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Friya (Arul), Encantamento (Neeraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They shaped well. Opus One (Salman K), Greeley (Likith) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Magnus (Akshay K), Measure Of Time (Rayan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former pleased while the latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. She Can (Abhay S) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A pleasing display.

1600m: Silvarius (S. John) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. La Reina (Neeraj) 1-58, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Pleased.

