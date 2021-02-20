Scruples in line for a hat-trick

BENGALURU:

20 February 2021 00:30 IST

Scruples, who is in fine form, is poised for a hat trick in the Sherlock Bangalore Juvenile Million (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Feb. 20). False rails (width about 4.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. RAICHUR PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 5-y-o & over, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Chul Bul Rani (11) H.M. Akshay 60, 2. Girl With Pearl (12) P. Siddaraju 59.5, 3. Awesome Girl (1) Tousif Khan 59, 4. Gazebo Talk (7) Likith Appu 58.5, 5. Commandpost (3) Angad 56.5, 6. Special Stone (6) S. Saqlain 56.5, 7. Azeemki Princess (9) Naveen K 56, 8. Fierce Fighter (8) Ikram Ahmed 55.5, 9. Jai Vikram (5) Chethan G 55.5, 10. Unifier (10) Md. Aliyar 55.5, 11. Brightside Of Life (4) J.H. Arul 54 and 12. Phoenix Reached (2) Saddam H 53.

1. BRIGHTSIDE OF LIFE, 2. GAZEBO TALK, 3. FIERCE FIGHTER

Advertising

Advertising

2. HORANADU PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 2-30: 1. Decorum (5) Aakash Chavan 60, 2. Tenaris (10) J.H. Arul 60, 3. Phoenix Surprise (12) Ankit Yadav 59.5, 4. Aerospeed (2) H.M. Akshay 58.5, 5. Estella (1) Naveen K 58.5, 6. Quick Shots (3) B. Dharshan 58.5, 7. Sparkling (4) S. Saqlain 58.5, 8. Star Hopper (8) Shreyas Singh 58.5, 9. Arrogance (9) Saddam H 58, 10. Star Citizen (7) Chethan G 58, 11. Lifeisamiracle (6) Arvind K 57.5 and 12. Baroness (11) Angad 56.5.

1. STAR HOPPER, 2. AEROSPEED, 3. ARROGANCE

3. PLANETARIUM PLATE (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Spirit Of London (8) Angad 60, 2. Tokyo Rose (6) Suraj 57, 3. Songkran (7) Rayan 56.5, 4. Darahasini (2) P. Surya 55.5, 5. Three Aces (5) Jagadeesh 54.5, 6. Gypsy (1) S. Mubarak 54, 7. Port Of Beauty (12) Antony 54, 8. Stari Grad (11) S. Imran 54, 9. Yerwazan (4) T.S. Jodha 54, 10. Schafenberg (3) Indrajeet Singh 53.5, 11. Mr Humble (9) B. Dharshan 53 and 12. Indian Democrat (10) Trevor 50.5.

1. PORT OF BEAUTY, 2. INDIAN DEMOCRAT, 3. TOKYO ROSE

4. INDIAN NAVY PLATE (1,600m), rated 45 to 65, 3-30: 1. Alexandre Dumas (7) Angad 60, 2. Set To Win (8) S. Sunil 60, 3. Dr Logan (12) Anjar Alam 58, 4. Speedster (3) Srinath 57.5, 5. Excellent Sorrento (5) Naveen K 56.5, 6. Hokkaido (6) Suraj 55.5, 7. Alberetta (2) Vaibhav 55, 8. First Impression (10) Sandesh 55, 9. Crack Of Dawn (1) Trevor 54.5, 10. Grey Channel (11) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 11. Karadeniz (9) P.S. Chouhan 54.5 and 12. The Strength (4) Arvind K 54.

1. CRACK OF DAWN, 2. FIRST IMPRESSION, 3. ALEXANDRE DUMAS

5. STEWARDS TROPHY (1,400m), rated 75 & above, 4-00: 1. Northern Alliance (4) J.H. Arul 64, 2. Automatic (3) Srinath 61, 3. Saint Petersburg (6) Shreyas Singh 60, 4. Abira (1) Neeraj 55, 5. Attorney General (2) Trevor 52 and 6. Colonel Harty (5) Arshad 50.

1. NORTHERN ALLIANCE, 2. ABIRA

6. SHERLOCK BANGALORE JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Aherne (6) Arshad 55, 2. Cool Rider (4) Srinath 55, 3. Defining Power (7) Sandesh 55, 4. Magellan (9) P.S. Chouhan 55, 5. Stockbridge (2) Neeraj 55, 6. Twilight Fame (1) Tauseef 55, 7. Pecanwood (5) Antony 53.5, 8. Scintillating Lass (3) Trevor 53.5 and 9. Scruples (8) Suraj 53.5.

1. SCRUPLES, 2. SCINTILLATING LASS, 3. COOL RIDER

7. KEDARNATH PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35, 5-00: 1. Amazing Blaze (12) Trevor 60, 2. Redoubtable (2) Sandesh 57.5, 3. Secret Source (6) Suraj 57.5, 4. Ironic Humour (9) R. Marshall 56.5, 5. Ozark (7) R. Pradeep 56, 6. Pissarro (10) Zervan 56, 7. Niche Cannabis (1) Srinath 55.5, 8. Max Mueller (8) Chetan K 55, 9. Al Buraaq (4) Arshad 54, 10. Rainbow Rising (5) P.S. Chouhan 54, 11. Royal Blossom (11) Antony 53.5 and 12. Skiathos (3) Rayan 51.

1. AMAZING BLAZE, 2. SECRET SOURCE, 3. ROYAL BLOSSOM

8. HORANADU PLATE (Div I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-30: 1. Crimson Heart (4) S. Saqlain 60, 2. Jersey Legend (12) Md. Aliyar 59, 3. Griffin (6) Salman Khan 57, 4. San Bernardino (9) Shreyas Singh 57, 5. Lovely Sierra (11) Naveen K 56, 6. Chain Of Thoughts (2) Arvind K 55, 7. Dreams Ahead (7) Aakash Chavan 55, 8. Galactical (5) J.H. Arul 55, 9. Java Peninsula (1) Angad 55, 10. Ligtning Charlie (10) B. Dharshan 55, 11. Highland Nectar (8) Chandrashekar 53.5 and 12. Sweet Magnolia (3) Likith Appu 53.5.

1. GRIFFIN, 2. LIGHTNING CHARLIE, 3. SAN BERNARDINO

Day’s best: NORTHERN ALLIANCE

Double: CRACK OF DAWN — AMAZING BLAZE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.