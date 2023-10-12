ADVERTISEMENT

Saigon, Knotty Dancer, Roman Spirit, Treasure Chest and Mondeverdi shine

October 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Saigon, Knotty Dancer, Roman Spirit, Treasure Chest and Mondeverdi shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 12).

Inner sand:

1400m: Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Southern Power (Tousif) 44. Worked well. Lex Luthor (rb) 45. Easy. Phenomenon (D. Patel), Art Of Romance (Ashok) 45.5. They finished level. Star Comet (Darshan) 43.5. Strode out well. Siege Courageous (Indrajeet) 46. Easy. Moving Ahead (Shinde), Princess Gold (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1200m: Brave Majesty (Neeraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Four Wheel Drive (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed. Knotty Dancer (B. Paswan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Treasure Chest (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Roman Spirit (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Fire Within (Shinde), Striking Point (rg) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Greely (Rozario) 1-44, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Eased up.

1600m: Monteverdi (S. John) 1-59, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Saigon (Neeraj) 1-53, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A fine display.

