Saffron Art claims G. Sudhakar Reddy Memorial Cup

Hyderabad:

18 October 2021 18:49 IST

Trainer Laxman Singh’s Saffron Art, ridden by Ajit Singh, won the G. Sudhakar Reddy Memorial Cup, the main event of Monday’s (Oct. 18) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. S. Pathy.

1. NEARCO PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: COSMICO (Akshay Kumar) 1, Thanks (Nakhat Singh) 2, Hot Seat (Md. Ismail) 3 and Wild Card (Aneel) 4. 3-3/4, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 13.97s. ₹29 (w), 12, 12 and 55 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 154, SHW: 18 and 10, FP: 77, Q: 27, Tanala: 1,857. Favourite: Thanks.

Owners: Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula, Mr. G. Raghunandan Chary & Mr. Shailendra Singh. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

2. BELOVED PRINCE PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): GURBAAZ (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Royal Girl (Gaurav Singh) 2, N R I City (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Solo Winner (B.R. Kumar) 4. Nk, 3-1/2 and 1. 1m 42.82s. ₹88 (w), 23, 14 and 27 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 81, SHW: 50 and 17, FP: 419, Q: 188, Tanala: 2,507. Favourite: Solo Winner.

Owners: Mr. Hari Sharan Devgan & Mr. Tinder Singh Ahluwalia. Trainer: L D Silva.

Note: In this race Lightning Fairy (Ajeeth Kumar up) stumbled in the early part of the race and dislodged her rider. Jockey Ajeeth Kumar escaped unhurt.

3. NEARCO PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): UNSUNG HERO (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Morior Invictus (Rafique Sk.) 2, Visionary (Neeraj) 3 and Total Darc (Afroz Khan) 4. 3-3/4, Sh and 1-1/4. 1m 13.82s. ₹91 (w), 18, 23 and 11 (p). SHP: 82, THP: 80, SHW: 37 and 99, FP: 1,084, Q: 712, Tanala: 4,957. Favourite: Visionary.

Owner: Mr. Syed Abul Hasan Razvi. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

4. LOYAL MANZAR PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ICICLE (Ashad Asbar) 1, Show Me Your Walk (Akshay Kumar) 2, Cheltenham (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and N R I Sun (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and Sh. 1m 40.13s. ₹20 (w), 15, 18 and 42 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 80, SHW: 13 and 35, FP: 158, Q: 104, Tanala: 2,703. Favourite: Icicle.

Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

5. ALIJAH PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BLISSFUL (Nakhat Singh) 1, Mind Reader (R.S. Jodha) 2, N R I Magic (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Angelita (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Not run: Secret Circle. 2, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m 14. 00s. ₹15 (w), 11, 19 and 13 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 39, SHW: 10 and 47, FP: 91, Q: 71, Tanala: 255. Favourite: Blissful.

Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

6. G. SUDHAKAR REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): SAFFRON ART (Ajit Singh) 1, Just Incredible (Aneel) 2, Lamha (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Mark My Word (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3-1/2, 4-3/4 and Nose. 2m 5.66s. ₹18 (w), 11, 24 and 10 (p). SHP: 118, THP: 43, SHW: 10 and 100, FP: 567, Q: 395, Tanala: 908. Favourite: Saffron Art.

Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. ALIJAH PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PROUD (Nakhat Singh) 1, Brilliant View (Santosh Raj) 2, Aibak (Aneel) 3 and Curcumin (R. Ajinkya) 4. Not run: Stunning Force. 2-1/2, Nk and 1/2. 1m 13.71s. ₹21 9w), 13, 15 and 17 (p). SHP: 57, THP: 53, SHW: 19 and 24, FP; 91, Q: 61, Tanala: 714. Favourite: Proud.

Owner: Mrs. Lingala Aarti Reddy. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

8. BELOVED PRINCE PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): SPUTNIC (Md. Ismail) 1, Cephalonia (B. Nikhil) 2, Wot’s Up Jay (Abhay Singh) 3 and Proud Legacy (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Not run: Astronaut and Jo Malone. Nk, Nk and 4-1/4. 1m 42. 88s. ₹18 (w), 11, 24 and 24 (p). SHP: 68, THP: 72, SHW: 10 and 56, FP: 193, Q: 81, Tanala: 1,643. Favourite: Sputnic.

Owners: Mr. Donald Anthony Netto and Mr. C. Parthasarthy. Trainer: D. Netto.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹374 (1,127 tkts.), 30%: 67 (2,697 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,750 (26 tkts.), (ii) 1,169 (30 tkts.), (iii) 85 (666 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 5,968 (8 tkts.), (ii) 149 (514 tkts.).\