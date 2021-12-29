Redifined and Evangeline impress

Mumbai:

29 December 2021 18:25 IST

Redifined and Evangeline impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 29) morning.

Inner sand

600m: 3/y/o Top Class – Diamonite (rb) 40. Easy. Tail Event (rb) 40. Urged. Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Power Of Thor (Agarwal) 38. Moved well.

800m: Sunrise Ruby (Pradeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/os Gimme (rb), Fortunate Son (Parmar) 57, 600/42. Both easy. 2/y/os Balenciaga (Pradeep), Champers On Ice (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Mascara (Rupesh), Beemer (P. Vinod) 51, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Orchids (Rupesh), Sky Hawk (Zameer) 53, 600/38. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Chieftain (T.S. Jodha), Empower (P. Shinde) 1-9, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Birkin Blower (Akshay) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. Baku (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Ampere – Cogito Ergo Sum (Agarwal), Regal Prince (app) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mount Moriah (Pradeep) 1-6, 600/38. Moved well. Mysterious Girl (Zervan) 1-10, 600/40. Moved freely. Royal Castle (Agarwal) 1-6, 600/38. Pressed. Hellbent (Parmar), 2/y/o Prince O’War (Sandesh) 1-10, 600/43. Both moved level freely. Evangeline (Akshay) 1-4, 600/38. Impressed. 2/y/os Metzinger (Mudassar), Fiero–Historica (Zervan) and Jack Bauer (Akshay) 1-11, 600/43. First and second named finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Chopin (Neeraj), Mandeville (Chouhan) 1-24, 600/40. Former was three lengths better. Redifined (Zervan), Willy Wonka (Akshay) 1-19, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished six lengths ahead. Note former. Chamonix (Chouhan), Irrepressible (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Divine Thoughts (Daman), World Is One (A. Imran Khan)1-7, 600/40. They jumped out well and finished level freely. Brazos (Parmar), Iamstorm (Sandesh) 1-8, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Liberation (Bhawani), Royal Blue (rb) and Karyna (rb) 1-12, 600/42. First named was pick. 2/y/os Kings Best (rb), Mount Sinai (Zeeshan) 1-10, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. 2/y/os Queens Pride (Ayyar), Exclusive (Aniket) 1-6, 600/40. Former superior. 2/y/os El Kabeir – Musically (Zervan), Territories – Bravia (Mudassar) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished a distance ahead.