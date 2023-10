October 11, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Ram D. Zodge, former senior racing correspondent of The Hindu, passed away here on Tuesday night. He was 84 and is survived by son, daughter-in-law and grand-daughter.

During his career spanning more than three decades, he covered horse racing for The Hindu at Chennai, Ooty, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Pune.

His report on the track work in Mumbai was so thorough and popular that people used to wait and buy the paper in the evening.

