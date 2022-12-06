Raisina, My Opinion, Abilitare and Hope And Glory impress

December 06, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Raisina, My Opinion, Abilitare and Hope And Glory impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 6).

Outer sand: 600m: Augusta (P. Sai Kumar), Royal Baron (S.A. Amit) 45. They finished together. Star Fling (S. Kabdhar), Rwanda (Manikandan) 46.5. They moved freely.

800m: Chaitanya (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Succession (Mudassar) 54, 600/40.5. Moved on the bit. Preakness (M.Bhaskar) 55, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Little Wonder (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Easy. Authentic Bell (A.M. Alam), Happiness (P. Sai Kumar) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Lakshanam (P. Sai Kumar), Mr Kool (A.M. Alam) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Hope And Glory (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. He moved well within himself.

1200m: My Opinion (Manikandan) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42. In fine nick. Mastery (S. Kamble), Showmanship (P.S. Kaviraj)1-33, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

Inner sand: 600m: Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 47. Fast Play (Ayaz Ahmed) 42. Handy. Magical Wish (rb) 42. In good shape. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 44.5. Easy. Multiheights (rb), a 2-y- (Akeed Champion - Mariska) (S.A. Amit) 45.5. They were easy and level. Tee Tee Dee (P.S. Kaviraj), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (S. Kamble) 45.5. They finished together.

800m: Mystic Zlatan (L.A. Rozario), Wilbur (rb) 55, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished four lengths in front. Amarone (rb) 57.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Abilitare (rb) 52.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Albinus (Farhan Alam) 59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Sir Baffert (rb) 43.5. Handy.

1000m: Wonderful Era (Farid Ansari) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Golden Kingdom (P.S. Kaviraj), Ibrahimovic (S. Kamble) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. They moved well. Bella Amor (Farid Ansari) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up. Ignition (Khet Singh) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Unextended. Trump Baby (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Eased up. Ziana (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Jack Richer (rb), Yours Forever (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. They moved freely.

1200m: Jungle Dreams (S. Kabdhar) 1-28.5, (1200-600) 41. Eased up. Raisina (M.S. Deora) 1-27, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Pleased. MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 44. Eased up.

