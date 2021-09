Priceless Ruler, Pense’e, Platini and Sasakwa excel

CHENNAI:

25 September 2021 18:05 IST

Priceless Ruler, Pense’e, Platini and Sasakwa excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 25).

Outer sand: 600m: Isle Of Dreams (rb) 45.5. Otus (Rajendra Singh) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Demerara (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Sirona (C. Umesh) 1-0, 600/45. In fine shape. Optimus Commander (J. Paswan) 1-2, 600/47.5.

Advertising

Advertising

1000m: Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42.5. Maintains form. Aretha (C. Umesh) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand: 600m: Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 41. Moved with plenty in hand. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Handy. Striking Distance (rb) 40.5.

800m: Country’s Genius (Indrajeet Kumar), Cape Cod (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Knott So Knotty (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Knight In Armour (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Proposed (rb) 56, 600/42. Fit. Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 51, 600/36.5, In fine nick. Tudor Treasure (Rajendra Singh) 54, 600/41. Niggled. Epistoiary (rb) 59.5, 600/47. Chief Of Command (Rajendra Singh) 52.5, 600/39. Moved on the bit. Roka (rb) 1-1, 600/47. Easy. Bossinova (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. Special Delivery (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Apsara Star (P. Vikram) 1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Platini (rb) 52.5, 600/40. Impressed.

1000m: Dr Feelgood (J. Paswan), Pinewood (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Former finished two lengths in front. Queen Of Venice (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Azeria (Azfar Syeed), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Former finished well in front. Megasthenes (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. Worked well. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved fluently. Henrietta (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Conscious Keeper (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Autumn Shower (Ramandeep), Artic Star (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former showed out. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star-Light Of Magic), a 2-y-o (Saamidd-Pedalo Sis) (rb) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. They were easy. A 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper-Alize) (rb), a 2-y-o (Rodric O’Connor-Star Goddess) (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. They finished level. Arakara (Shahar Babu) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Unextended.

1200m: Penang (Kuldeep Singh) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. In good shape. Chapmans Square (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Royal Currency (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 36. Eased up. Charliez Angel (rb) 1-32 (1,200-too) 43. Dashing Beauty (Manikandan), Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. They were eased up. Starlight (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44. In good condition.