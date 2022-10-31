Priceless Beauty, Storm Breaker, Pense’e, Cheval Blanc, Albinus and Kings Walk excel

Racing Correspondent CHENNAI
October 31, 2022 18:42 IST

Priceless Beauty, Storm Breaker, Pense’e, Cheval Blanc, Albinus and Kings Walk excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 31).

Outer sand: 600m: Bhairava’s Queen (rb) 45.5. Roger O’More (rb) 43.

800m: Santa Clara (M.S. Deora) 58, 600/42. Unextended. Ganton (Farhan Alam), Anatolia (rb) 55, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Rubirosa (rb), Bienfaisant (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Cheval Blanc (rb) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Dear Lady (rb), Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Martingale (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/44. Eased up. Albinus (rb) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/42. He moved well within himself.

Inner sand: 600m: Windermere (S. Kamble) 47.5. Easy. Be Calm (rb) 43.5. Easy. Arc De Triomphe (P.S. Kaviraj) 46. Easy.

800m: Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 54, 600/40. Moved on the bit. A 3-yo (Fiero - Forty Christina) (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (Yash Narredu) 1-0.5, 600/45. They finished level.

1000m: Walking Brave (rb) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Worked well. Priceless Beauty (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. They pleased. La Jefa (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Eased up. Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Skylight (S. Imran), Magnetism (rb), Kundavai (R. Manish) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. A fit trio. Ignition (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. In good shape. Cairo (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Asio (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (Yash Narredu) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished together. Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj), Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy, former finished three lengths in front. Strombosis (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Handy. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Planet Venus (S. Kabdhar) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They were easy. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (S. Imran), Durango (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45. They ended level. Lionel (Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Driftwood Pacific (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. Good.

1200m: Pense’e (Mudassar) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Moved well. Lady Mimi (M. Bhaskar) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

