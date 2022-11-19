November 19, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Mumbai

Trainer S.K. Sunderji’s mare One Wish, who ran second in her last start at Pune should make amends in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the main event of the opening day’s races of the Mumbai Racing Season 2022-23, to be held here on Sunday (Nov. 20).

There will be no false rails.

1. P.B. AVASIA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, Maiden, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46 — 2.00 pm: 1. Pyrrhus (4) Neeraj 59, 2. Freedom (5) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. Inamorata (3) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 4. Silver Spring (2) P. Trevor 58, 5. Lord Murphy (1) Merchant 57.5, 6. Jerusalem (7) Suraj Narredu 57 and 7. Mighty Thunder (6) Mustakim Alam 56.

1. INAMORATA, 2. PYRRHUS, 3. FREEDOM

2. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 2.30: 1. Giant Star (4) Kirtish 59, 2. Augustus Caesar (2) Mustakim Alam 57.5, 3. One Wish (3) Neeraj 50.5 and 4. Sky Fall (1) Parmar 49.

1. ONE WISH, 2. AUGUSTUS CAESAR

3. WELCOME TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Django (2) Neeraj 60.5, 2. Emrys (1) Kirtish 60.5, 3. Wall Street (5) Suraj Narredu 60, 4. Rubik Star (7) Bhawani 56, 5. Marlboro Man (6) C.S. Jodha 54, 6. Full Of Grace (3) V. Bunde 53.5 and 7. Dragonlord (4) P.S. Chouhan 53.

1. WALL STREET, 2. EMRYS, 3. FULL OF GRACE

4. BOOKMYSHOW LIVE TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 3.30: 1. Soup And Sandwich (4) C.S. Jodha 59, 2. Arcana (7) Kirtish 58, 3. Rodrigo (5) P. Trevor 56, 4. Esperanza (1) Neeraj 55.5, 5. Enlightened (2) P. Shinde 53, 6. Lord Vader (6) Bhawani 53 and 7. Northern Singer (3) Mustakim Alam 53.

1. ARCANA, 2. RODRIGO, 3. SOUP AND SANDWICH

5. GATEWAY OF INDIA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 4.00: 1. Desert Fire (4) J. Chinoy 61, 2. Majestic Warrior (8) Mustakim Alam 61, 3. Multistarrer (5) Kirtish 61, 4. Emperor Roderic (10) P.S. Chouhan 59, 5. Fortunate Son (11) Parmar 55.5, 6. Regal Command (3) Bhawani 55, 7. Liam (2) P. Shinde 54, 8. Kaitlan (7) Neeraj 53, 9. Superleggera (1) P. Vinod 52.5, 10. Leto (9) V. Bunde 51 and 11. My Princess (6) P. Dhebe 50.5.

1. EMPEROR RODERIC, 2. FORTUNATE SON, 3. KAITLAN

6. TRUEFITT & HILL FOUNDERS TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 4.30: 1. Speculator (2) P. Trevor 59.5, 2. Midas Touch (3) Bhawani 59, 3. The President (1) V. Bunde 59, 4. Myrcella (5) Shelar 57, 5. Remy Red (6) J. Chinoy 56.5, 6. Shera (10) Ranjane 54, 7. Truth And Dare (4) Ajinkya 53.5, 8. Intense Belief (8) Parmar 52.5, 9. Mariella (9) Merchant 52.5, 10. Caprifla (7) Kaviraj 50 and 11. Sonisha (11) Peter 49.

1. SPECULATOR, 2. REMY RED, 3. MIDAS TOUCH

7. PLAY.RWITC.COM TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 5.00: 1. Silver Bells (2) Kirtish 61, 2. Pisa (7) Saba 58, 3. Commandment (4) P. Trevor 57.5, 4. Alpine Star (6) J. Chinoy 57, 5. Sensibility (3) R. Ajinkya 57, 6. Power Of Neath (8) N.K. Ashish 54.5, 7. Hunar (5) Kaviraj 50.5 and 8. Tarzan (1) Peter 49.

1. SILVER BELLS, 2. COMMANDMENT, 3. TARZAN

Day’s Best: WALL STREET

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

