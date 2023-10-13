O Hansini wins Benaka Developers Mysore Dasara Sprint Championship

October 13, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

MYSURU: Rakesh-trained O Hansini (Akshay Kumar up) won the Benaka Developers Mysore Dasara Sprint Championship, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Oct 13). The winner is owned by Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh.

The results:

1. LALITHAMAHAL PLATE: SULTAN SWORD (Angad) 1, Double Vision (Shreyas S) 2, Royal Title (Darshan) 3 and Pette’s Choice (Jagadeesh) 4. 2-1/2, 2 and Snk. 1m, 25.67s. ₹19 (w), 11, 12 and 17 (P), SHP: 26, THP: 45, FP: 33, Q: 26, Trinella: 271, Exacta: 501. Favourite: Sultan Sword. Owner and Trainer: Mr. Poorna Chandra Tejeswi.

2. LOKAPAVANI PLATE (Div. II): SOLID POWER (Salman Khan) 1, Elevado (A.K. Aniket) 2, Natural Hunter (Shreyas S) 3 and D Warrior (Md. Mushraf) 4. 3/4, 6-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 26.27s. ₹82 (w), 14, 10 and 16 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 44, FP: 135, Q: 70, Trinella: 661, Exacta: 6,714 (c/o). Favourite: Elevado. Owner: Mr. H.R. Pai. Trainer: M.R. Singh.

3. TRIVENI PLATE: KINGOFTHEJUNGLE (M. Rajesh K) 1, Spiritual Force (Shreyas S) 2, Ineffable (A.K. Aniket) 3 and Flash Bond (Shezad Khan) 4. Not run: Gold Crest and Real Show. 4-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 11.40s. ₹15 (w), 10, 14 and 14 (p). SHP: 19, THP: 36, FP: 40, Q: 39, Trinella: 139, Exacta: 3,310. Favourite: Kingofthejungle. Owner: The Estate of late Mr. Gnandeva Rao. Trainer: V. Appachu.

4. URS KAR TROPHY: VIJAYA FALCON (Akshay K) 1, Tracer Bullet (Shehzad Khan) 2, Wild Spell (T. Pavan) 3 and Dandi Satyagraha (R.S. Bhati) 4. Not run: Contributor. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 11.08s. ₹19 (w), 11, 26 and 13 (p), SHP: 116, THP: 29, FP: 555, Q: 414, Trinella: 1,567, Exacta: 6,732. Favourite: Vijaya Falcon. Owner: Mr. Arvind Raj. M. Trainer: Joseph B.

5. BENAKA DEVELOPERS MYSORE DASARA SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP: O HANSINI (Akshay K) 1, All Attractive (S. John) 2, Agnostic (Antony) 3 and Priceless Gold (S. Saqlain) 4. Shd, Lnk and 1-1/4. 1m, 11.44s. ₹33 (w), 11 and 12 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 31, FP: 90, Q: 54, Trinella: 151, Exacta: 443. Favourite: All Attractive. Owner: Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh. Trainer: Rakesh.

6. KARAPUR PLATE: BENGHAZI (Angad) 1, Armstrong (Akshay K) 2, Winter Storm (M. Rajesh K) 3 and Lucky Point (Salman Khan) 4. Not run: Herodotus. 3/4, 2 and 5-1/2. 1m, 24.25s. ₹21 (w), 13, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 27, FP: 43, Q: 16, Trinella: 160, Exacta: 512. Favourite: Armstrong. Owner: The Estate of late Gnandeva Rao. Trainer: V. Appachu.

7. LOKAPAVANI PLATE (Div.I): FORTUNATUS (T. Pavan) 1, Magic Circle (A.K. Aniket) 2, Wind Whistler (M. Rajesh K) 3 and Free Spirited (Faiz) 4. Not run: Empyrian. 7, 8 and 1. 1m, 24.50s. ₹55 (w), 13, 12 and 119 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 267, FP: 203, Q: 66, Trinella: 4,187, Exacta: 8,749 (c/o). Favourite: Magic Circle. Owners: Mr. A. Aryama Sundaram, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar and Mr. M. Rishad. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

Jackpot: ₹5,135 (three tkts.); Runner Up: 388 (17 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 1,301 (c/o): Treble (i): 458 (three tkts.); (ii): 506 (four tkts.).

