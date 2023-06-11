Northern Lights may score an encore in the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Cup

June 11, 2023 12:19 am | Updated June 10, 2023 06:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

Northern Lights, who is fine nick, may score an encore in the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Cup (1,600m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday (June 11).

False rails (width about 9m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. MYSORE PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1.30 pm: 1. War Trail (1) M. Naveen 62.5, 2. Mars (8) Likith 62, 3. Benignity (6) S. Saba 61.5, 4. Sunway Lagoon (7) A. Imran 61.5, 5. Mega Success (3) Jagadeesh 60.5, 6. Pettes Love (5) M. Prabhakaran 57, 7. Chandra Kanta (4) S.K. Paswan 55 and 8. Perfect Halo (2) Rajesh K 53.

1. BENIGNITY, 2. SUNWAY LAGOON, 3. MARS

2. SPEAKER’S CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 2.00: 1. Regency Smile (6) Hindu S 62, 2. Peyo (2) Kiran Naidu 62. 3. Yukan (3) Trevor 58, 4. Carlisle (7) Akshay K 57.5, 5. Andorra (5) C. Umesh 56.5, 6. Del Mar (4) Vishal Bunde 54 and 7. Galactical (1) Arvind K 53.

1. YUKAN, 2. CARLISLE, 3. REGENCY SMILE

3. NANDI PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2.30: 1. Aherne (6) S. John 62.5, 2. Katana (7) Vivek 62, 3. Agera (9) R. Pradeep 60.5, 4. Clever Hans (5) Vishal Bunde 60.5, 5. Lex Luthor (4) Inayat 60, 6. Konabos (8) P.S. Chouhan 59, 7. Aquamatic (2) S. Saqlain 55, 8. My Visionary (10) T.S. Jodha 54, 9. Aferpi (1) Rajesh K 53 and 10. Ozark (3) S. Saba 52.5.

1. KONABOS, 2. LUX LUTHOR, 3. AQUAMATIC

4. ASTOUNDING PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3.00: 1. Turkoman (11) Trevor 60.5, 2. Top Dancer (3) Inayat 60, 3. My Vision (6) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Remontoir (5) A. Ramu 58, 5. Rhapsody In Green (9) J.H. Arul 57, 6. Aircraft (1) Akshay K 56.5, 7. Mystical Merkabah (4) Rajesh K 56.5, 8. Memorable Time (2) S. Saqlain 55.5, 9. Ring Master (10) Zervan 54, 10. Antilope (7) Hindu S 53.5 and 11. Ultimate Chance (8) Vishal Bunde 52.

1. TURKOMAN, 2. AIRCRAFT, 3. TOP DANCER

5. EVERYNSKY PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3.30: 1. Grizzly (1) Salman K 56, 2. Invincible (4) Trevor 56, 3. Pizarro (7) S. Saqlain 56, 4. Vayu (8) A. Ramu 56, 5. Kallania (5) J.H. Arul 54.5, 6. Long Lease (2) Yash 54.5, 7. Regal Aristocracy (3) P.S. Chouhan 54.5 and 8. Wonder Woman (6) Akshay K 54.5.

1. INVINCIBLE, 2. LONG LEASE, 3. REGAL ARISTOCRACY

6. KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4.00: 1. A Star Is Born (1) Yash 60, 2. Northern Lights (5) P.S. Chouhan 59.5, 3. Mojito (7) A. Imran 57.5, 4. Once You Go Black (8) C. Umesh 57.5, 5. La Reina (2) Trevor 56, 6. Success (4) Akshay K 56, 7. Jake (3) Hindu S 55.5, 8. Supreme Dance (6) P. Sai Kumar 52.5, 9. Third Avenue (9) Hasib 52.5 and 10. Humanitarian (-) (-) 50.

1. NORTHERN LIGHTS, 2. ONCE YOU GO BLACK, 3. A STAR IS BORN

7. JAMAKHANDI PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4.30: 1. All Attraction (8) Ajeet K 62.5, 2. Synthesis (7) Yash 60, 3. Saigon (4) Bhawani S 59.5, 4. Sheer Bliss (2) M. Prabhakaran 58, 5. Appsara (1) Kiran Naidu 57, 6. Diversified (6) Syed Imran 55, 7. Fearless Joey (3) Vinod Shinde 54 and 8. Crosswater (5) K. Nazil 53.

1. SYNTHESIS, 2. ALL ATTRACTION, 3. SAIGON

Day’s best: YUKAN

Double: NORTHERN LIGHTS - TURKOMAN

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

