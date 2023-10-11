ADVERTISEMENT

Neziah, Albinus, Perfect Blend and Key To The Mint shine

October 11, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Neziah, Albinus, Perfect Blend and Key To The Mint shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 11).

Outer sand:

600m: I Want It All (H.G. Rathod) 43.5. Niggled. Lord Of The Turf (rb) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Jack Richer (rb)1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/43. Moved well. Albinus (P. Vikram) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/42. Stretched out well. Gandolfini (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44. Pushed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Neziah (Hindu Singh) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. A fine display.

Inner sand:

600m: Aretha (rb) (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Mon General (K.V. Baskar) (1200-600) 41. Shaped well. Crown Drive (rb), Royal Memoir (Ram Nandan) 43. Both the two year old were easy. Royal Falcon (rb), Opus One (rb) 41.5. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Charmo - Advantage Logan) (rb), 2-y-o (Arod - Saffire Song) (rb) 44. They moved freely.

800m: Presto Power (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar), Kings Return (C. Brisson) 58.5, 600/43. Both the youngsters moved together. Empire Of Dreams (Ram Nandan) 1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Brook Magic (rb), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Aster Rose) (rb) 1-1, 600/46. They moved freely.

1000m: Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Daiyamondo (rb), Little Wonder (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/45.5. They ended level. Abilitare (rb), Western Girl (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/42. They moved well and finished level. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved under the whip. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari), Empress Eternal (rb) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. They moved impressively. Lady Royal (Inayat), Supreme Dance (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. They are in fine nick. They Sting (rb) 1-6, 800/54, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Emperor Ashoka (Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Perfect Blend (Ramandeep), Key To The Mint (K.V. Baskar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They pleased. Star Brand (rb), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Oyster Reef) (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/45. They were easy. Desert Star (Inayat), Dark Son (Farhan Alam) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.

1200m: Knotty Power (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/57, 600/44. In fine trim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US