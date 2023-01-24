ADVERTISEMENT

Mzilikazi, Star Fling, Moriset, Hope And Gory and Fast Play impress

January 24, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Mzilikazi, Star Fling, Moriset, Hope And Gory and Fast Play impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 24).

Outer sand: 800m: I Want It All (rb), Felix (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Fun Storm (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600/44. Easy. Right Move (rb), Eagle Bluff (rb) 58, 600.43.5. They finished together. Demerara (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 58, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Vinamrao (C. Brisson) 1-3, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Beejay (M.S. Deora), Listen To Me (S. Kamble) 1-14.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. They shaped well. Moriset (Farhan Alam), Rinello (P. Sai Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Former moved well and finished five lengths in front. Super King (Mudassar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Miss Allure (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Call Me (C. Brisson) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Great Spirit (M. Bhaskar), Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43. A fit pair.

Inner sand: 600m: Thrill Of Power (rb) 43.5. Karadeniz (rb) 45.5. Easy. Bella Amor (Rajendra Singh) 40. Speedy. Play For Glory (rb) 43. Urged.

800m: Royal Aristocrat (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. Urged. Zenata (P. Sai Kumar) 55.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Turf Beauty (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/43. Unextended. Kikata (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 52.5, 600/39. Moved impressively. Durango (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Easy. Empress Royal (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/42.5. Handy.

1000m: Abilitare (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/40. Worked well. Proud (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Easy. Star Fling (rb) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Impressed. Fast Play (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Divine Splendour (Shyam Kumar), Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh) 1-14.5, 800/57, 600/41.5. Former urged and finished level. Euphoric (Dashrath Singh), Windermere (S. Kamble) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. They moved freely. Secret Of Love (R. Manish) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Presto Power (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Penang (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Shaped well. Autumn Light (rb), Kallipos (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. They finished together. Bomber Jet (rb), Radiant Star (R. Manish) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Way To Go (S.A. Amit) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. In fine trim. Romualdo (C. Brisson) 1-17, 8001-3, 600/48. Easy. Hope And Glory (S.A. Amit) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. In fine nick. A 3-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Kanya Rashi (P.S. Kaviraj), Precious Grey (M.S. Deora) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. They were easy and level.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Cedar Wood (R. Manish), Price Striker (Ram Nandan) 1-8. Former jumped out well. Hall Of Grace (P.S. Kaviraj), Cloudy Hills (S. Kamble), Nashvegas (M.S. Deora) 1-9.75. The trio took a good jump, first two named finished well in front. Excellent Star (R. Manish), Sacre Couer (rb), Soul Message (Ramandeep) 1-8.88. First two named jumped out well. Star Waves (rb), Cherokee Run (rb) 1-11.18. They took a level jump and the former finished well in front. Babu Vamsee (B. Dharshan), Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-10.91. Former jumped out well. Golden Warrior (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-4.38. They jumped out well. Smash Shot (rb), Diamond Gold (C. Brisson) 1-7.48. They jumped out smartly. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), a 3-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Bristol Fighter) (rb) 1-10.76. Former jumped out well. Shez R Star (C. Brisson), MSG Fantasy (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-7.26. A good jump.

