My Opinion, Royal Currency, Dont Dilly Dally, Akido and Chief Of Command catch the eye

My Opinion, Royal Currency, Dont Dilly Dally, Akido and Chief Of Command caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 14).
Outer sand:
600m: Wakanda (Kuldeep Singh), Muktsar’s Brave (Md. Farhan Alam) 44. Finished together. Welcome Chakkaram (rb), Bold Arrangement (rb) 48.
800m: Valeska (Yash Narredu), Glorious Sunshine (Nikhil Naidu) 57, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Lady Royal (Nikhil Naidu) 57.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Bossinova (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Shaped well.
1000m: My Opinion (Shahar Babu), Royal Currency (S. Kabdhar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/42. They put up a pleasing display. Glorious Symphony (Nikhil Naidu), Queen Of Venice (Yash Narredu) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/46. They were handy. Mystical Magician (Yash Narredu), Glorious Legend (R. Rupesh) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. They worked well. Fort St. George (P. Sai Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47.5.
Inner sand:
600m: Glorious Destiny (Inayat) 43. Easy. Beauteous Maximus (Rajendra Singh) 36.5. Pushed. My Triumph (rb) 42. In good condition. Wild Passion (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/44. Easy. Thomas Hardy (rb) 43.5. Moved freely.
800m: Mr. Kool (Nikhil Naidu) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Dashing Beauty (Koshi Kumar), Brilliant Script (Azfar Syeed) 58.5, 600/44.5. Galvarino (rb), Eagle Bluff (rb) 57, 600/41.5. They finished together. Cuban Pete (rb) 55, 600/41. In fine shape. War Emblem (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Annie Oakley (rb), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star - She’s An Ace) (rb) 59.5, 600/43.5. They shaped well.
1000m: Penang (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Comanche Brave (Rajendra Singh), Royal Commander (Farid Ansari) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved well and the former finished two lengths ahead. Turf Beauty (Rajendra Singh) 1-4, 800/49.5, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings. Knight In Armour (Kuldeep Singh), Akido (Nakhat Singh) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Latter who maintains form, started four lengths behindt finished half a length in front. Night Hunt (P. Sai Kumar) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. Retains form. Dont Dilly Dally (Farid Ansari) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved fluently. Shield Maiden (Shahar Babu) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Good. Chief Of Command (Rajendra Singh) 1-4, 800/48.5, 600/37. Strode out well. God’s Plan (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, Mister Moonlight (P. Vikram) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. He moved well within himself. Chapmans Square (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48.5. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), Tower Of Strength (Azfar Syeed) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Finished level. Roger O’ More (rb), Maverick Mitchell (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Star Elegant (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48. Ocarina (rb), Obsession (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46.5.
1200m: Storm Flag (rb) 1-18, 1,000/1-5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Pleased. A 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (rb), Rajputana (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/45.5. They finished together. Royal Symphony (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.