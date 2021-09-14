My Opinion, Royal Currency, Dont Dilly Dally, Akido and Chief Of Command catch the eye

CHENNAI:

14 September 2021 18:17 IST

My Opinion, Royal Currency, Dont Dilly Dally, Akido and Chief Of Command caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

Outer sand:

600m: Wakanda (Kuldeep Singh), Muktsar’s Brave (Md. Farhan Alam) 44. Finished together. Welcome Chakkaram (rb), Bold Arrangement (rb) 48.

800m: Valeska (Yash Narredu), Glorious Sunshine (Nikhil Naidu) 57, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Lady Royal (Nikhil Naidu) 57.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Bossinova (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1000m: My Opinion (Shahar Babu), Royal Currency (S. Kabdhar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/42. They put up a pleasing display. Glorious Symphony (Nikhil Naidu), Queen Of Venice (Yash Narredu) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/46. They were handy. Mystical Magician (Yash Narredu), Glorious Legend (R. Rupesh) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. They worked well. Fort St. George (P. Sai Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47.5.

Inner sand:

600m: Glorious Destiny (Inayat) 43. Easy. Beauteous Maximus (Rajendra Singh) 36.5. Pushed. My Triumph (rb) 42. In good condition. Wild Passion (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/44. Easy. Thomas Hardy (rb) 43.5. Moved freely.

800m: Mr. Kool (Nikhil Naidu) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Dashing Beauty (Koshi Kumar), Brilliant Script (Azfar Syeed) 58.5, 600/44.5. Galvarino (rb), Eagle Bluff (rb) 57, 600/41.5. They finished together. Cuban Pete (rb) 55, 600/41. In fine shape. War Emblem (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Annie Oakley (rb), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star - She’s An Ace) (rb) 59.5, 600/43.5. They shaped well.

1000m: Penang (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Comanche Brave (Rajendra Singh), Royal Commander (Farid Ansari) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved well and the former finished two lengths ahead. Turf Beauty (Rajendra Singh) 1-4, 800/49.5, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings. Knight In Armour (Kuldeep Singh), Akido (Nakhat Singh) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Latter who maintains form, started four lengths behindt finished half a length in front. Night Hunt (P. Sai Kumar) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. Retains form. Dont Dilly Dally (Farid Ansari) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved fluently. Shield Maiden (Shahar Babu) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Good. Chief Of Command (Rajendra Singh) 1-4, 800/48.5, 600/37. Strode out well. God’s Plan (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, Mister Moonlight (P. Vikram) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. He moved well within himself. Chapmans Square (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48.5. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), Tower Of Strength (Azfar Syeed) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Finished level. Roger O’ More (rb), Maverick Mitchell (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Star Elegant (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48. Ocarina (rb), Obsession (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46.5.

1200m: Storm Flag (rb) 1-18, 1,000/1-5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Pleased. A 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (rb), Rajputana (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/45.5. They finished together. Royal Symphony (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.