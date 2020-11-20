My Opinion claims Chief Minister’s Trophy

CHENNAI:

20 November 2020 19:15 IST

My Opinion (Brisson up) won the Chief Minister’s Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Nov. 20). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by Saddam Iqbal. Trainer Sebastian saddled four winners, while jockey Yash Narredu scored a treble on the day.

1. GOLDILOCKS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SHALEM (Yash) 1, Senora Bianca (M. Bhaskar) 2, Royal Dreams (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Lady Zean (Kiran Naidu) 4. 1-1/4, nk and 9-1/2. 1m,17.98s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. GOLDILOCKS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ANGEL HEART (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Naomi (C. Umesh) 2, Carnoustie (Brisson) 3 and Supreme Excelsior (Nakhat Singh) 4. 6-1/2, 5-1/2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 17.41s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah and M/s. United Racing & Blood Stock Breeders Ltd. Trainer R. Ramanathan.

3. ADMIRALTY PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: BRANKA (Yash) 1, Daring Dancer (Azfar Syeed) 2, Parrys Glory (P. Surya) 3 and Fort St. George (Shahar Babu) 4. Hd, 3-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 18.75s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. P.T. RAJAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: EMISSARY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Storm Flag (Yash) 2, Cher Amie (Zervan) 3 and Star Twist (C. Umesh) 4. Nk, 6-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 16.19s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

5. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above: MY OPINION (Brisson) 1, Apalis (Zervan) 2, Tudor Treasure (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Bernardini (C. Umesh) 4. 1, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m,15.08s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

6. MAN OF THE MATCH PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: QUEEN OF VENICE (A.M. Alam) 1, Knight In Armour (Yash) 2, Star Ranking (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Chaitanya (S. Shareef) 4. Nk, 1 and 8-1/4. 1m, 30.69s. Owners: Mr. V. Sathish Kumar & Mrs. Jiby Joji. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. PETRONELLA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: BEETHOVAN (Yash) 1, Penang (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Royal Commander (Rajendra Singh) 3 and Cape Cod (Antony Raj) 4. Not run: Shield Maiden. 5-1/2, snk and 3-3/4. 1m, 30.77s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastain.

8. BOLD RUNNER PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: MOONLIGHT NIGHT (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Kasi Masi (S. Shareef) 2, Beforethedawn (Yash) 3 and Gardiner (C. Umesh) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and nose. 1m, 32.76s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.