My Opinion and Dame Fonteyn shine

February 01, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - CHENNAI:

My Opinion and Dame Fonteyn shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 1).

Outer sand: 1000m: Ruling Star (S. Imran), Asio (M.Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44. They are in good shape. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Torbert (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44. Strode out well.

1200m: My Opinion (S. Kabdhar) 1-22, 1,000/1-6, 800/53.5, 600/42. A fine display. Neziah (Farhan Alam), Dame Fonteyn (Dashrath Singh) 1-32, 1,000/1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. Latter impressed.

Inner sand: 800m: Empress Eternal (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600/43.5. Easy. Magnetism (R. Manish) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. Lady Blazer (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Supreme Dance (P. Sai Kumar), Emperor Ashoka (Md. Feroz) 56, 600/41.5. They moved well. Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari), Royal Nobility (Shyam Kumar) 57, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim. Mahadevi (rb), a 3-y-o (Fiero - Foxy Mane) (rb) 1-3, 600/47. A 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Paramour) (P. Sai Kumar), Clockwise (Md. Feroz) 56.5, 600/41.5. They worked well.

1000m: Ibrahimovic (Dashrath Singh), Golden Kingdom (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. They were easy and level. Perfect Blend (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Romantic Bay (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/47. Eased up. Vayu (S. Imran), Carnoustie (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46. They were handy.

1200m: Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj), Into The Storm (Dashrath Singh) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They are in finie nick. Dear Lady (rb) 1-28.5, (1200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Rubirosa (Farhan Alam) 1-33, (1200-600) 45. Easy.