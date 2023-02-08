Monarchy and Flaming Lamborgini catch the eye

February 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Monarchy and Flaming Lamborgini caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 8) morning. Inner sand: 600m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 38. Moved freely. Lit (D.A. Naik) 40. Easy. 800m: Impulsive (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Market King (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Almas (V. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. 1000m: Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Monarchy (Nazil), Metzinger (Shahrukh) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished well clear. Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Golden Glow (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Definitely (Shahrukh) 1-10, 600/45. Urged. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.