Miss Allure, Into The Storm, I Want It All, Lady Cadet, Golden Marina and Dun It Again catch the eye 

January 07, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Miss Allure, Into The Storm, I Want It All, Lady Cadet, Golden Marina and Dun It Again Caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 7).

Race Track Grass: 1000m: Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (Yash Narredu) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40. Latter who started two lengths behind moved well and finished together. Brilliant Way (M. Bhaskar), Asio (Yash Narredu) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They moved on the bit. Knotty Power (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Pure For Sure (B. Dharshan), Golden Warrior (P. Sai Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Into The Storm (P.S. Kaviraj), Athenian (S. Kamble) 1-18, 1,000/1-3, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former showed out.

Outer sand: 800m: Emelda (Koshi Kumar), Masterpiece (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Mary’s Boy Child (M.S. Deora) 58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Proposed (S.A. Amit) 56, 600/43, In good condition.

1000m: I Want It All (Manikandan), Born To Be Spoilt (rb) 1-14.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Former moved impressively and finished five lengths ahead. Larado (P. Sai Kumar), Mr Kool (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/57.5 , 600/43. A fit pair. Wonderful (Yash Narredu) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Handy. Thomas Hardy (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy. Lady Cadet (S. Kamble), Wellington (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42.5. Former pleased. Break The Silence (Ram Nandan) 1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Maintains form.

Inner sand: 600m: Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Retains form. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 41. In fine trim.

800m: Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/40. Speedy. Single Malt (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Unextended. Divine Splendour (Farid Ansari), Rule Of Emperors (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Former moved better.

1000m: Yours Forever (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/46. Eased up. Arthur (Yash Narredu) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Golden Marina (S.A. Amit) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/43. In fine nick. A 3-y-o (Shifting Power - Par Excellence) (Koshi Kumar), Renegade (rb) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Santa Clara (Dashrath Singh), Mastery (S. Kamble) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Former was handy, while the latter was urged to finish level. Florence (Manikandan), Perfect Blend (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. They were easy and level. Flurry Heart (Manikandan), Tiramisu (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Former finished well in front. Kollipos (R. Manish), Antigua (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Wa Ms Zara (R. Manish) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy.

1200m: Full Of Surprise (Ram Nandan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. Stretched out well.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Star Of Texas (rb), Gajabo Grande (B. Dharshan) 1-15.59. Turf Beauty (Farhan Alam), Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-10.54. They took a level jump. Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar), Secret Of Love (rb) 1-7.78. They jumped out well and the former finished a distance in front. Royal Supremacy (Shyam), Sovereign Power (Farid Ansari) 1-17.77. Penang (R. Manish), Sir Baffert (S. Imran) 1-6.47. They jumped out well. Elizabeth Regina (P. Sai Kumar), Happiness (A.M. Alam), Romualdo (Inayat) 1-11.61. Aretha (Manikandan), Musanda (M.S. Deora) 1-6.29. They jumped smartly. Wind Symbol (Inayat), Brotherhood (S.A. Amit), Ruach (P. Sai Kumar) 1-9.67. The trio took a good jump. Alcaraz (M.S. Deora), Call Me (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-12.15. They jumped out together.

