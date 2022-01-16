Miracle underlines her class in Indian Oaks

Mumbai:

16 January 2022 19:14 IST

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s wonder filly Miracle (P.S. Chouhan astride) proved her staying potential by winning the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr. 1) over a 2,400m trip, the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Jan. 16) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Shroff saddled three more winners on the day.

The champion daughter of Multidimensional and Khalila, who was racing second on tight reins throughout the trip till the bend, cruised ahead into the straight to win the ‘Ladies Derby’ comfortably.

With Sunday’s win, Pesi Shroff has set an amazing record of saddling 10 winners in the Indian Oaks, the most by a trainer since the race’s inception in 1944.

1. MARCHETTA PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: SUNLORD (Kirtish) 1, Vikramaditya (Antony Raj) 2, On Va Danser (Kaviraj) 3 and Mascara (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 24.65s. ₹19 (w), 10, 21 and 13 (p). SHP: 79, FP: 217, Q: 124, Tanala: 726 and 194. Favourite: Sunlord. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Note: Hellbent (Parmar up) stopped galloping near the 1000m and did not complete the race.

2. HOMI MODY TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: GIANT STAR (Neeraj) 1, Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 2, Victorious Sermon (Zervan) 3 and Caprisca (Antony Raj) 4. 6-1/4, 1 and 2. 2m, 1.87s. ₹12 (w), 10 and 25 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 61, Q: 30, Tanala: 122 and 34. Favourite: Giant Star. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldhana, M/s. Mark Saldhana, Vivek S. Jain, Faisal F. Qurreshi & Khushroo R. Battiwala. Trainer: M. Narredu.

3. THUMBELINA PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: SUPERNATURAL (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Liam (T.S. Jodha) 2, Hooves Of Thunder (Yash Narredu) 3 and Chat (Trevor) 4. 7-1/2, 3/4 and Hd. 1m 24. 13s. ₹17 (w), 12 and 92 (p). SHP: 129, FP: 828, Q: 379, Tanala: 1,689 and 310. Favourite: Supernatural. Owner: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Mehra Stud and Agricultural Farms Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. UTTAM SINGH TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: KAMARIA (C.S. Jodha) 1, Botero (Trevor) 2, Brazos (Parmar) 3 and Skystorm (Antony Raj) 4. 3/4, 10-1/4 and 1-1/4. 2m, 32.72s. ₹58 (w), 24 and 10 (p). SHP: 56, FP: 187, Q: 34, Tanala: 539 and 739. Favourite: Botero. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

5. RAMNIWAS RAMNARAIN RUIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 3) (2,000m) (Terms), 4-y-o only: CHOPIN (Neeraj) 1, Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 2, Zarak (Dashrath) 3 and The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 4. 3-1/4, 1 and Hd. 2m, 5.69s. ₹30 (w), 17 and 46 (p). SHP: 107, FP: 270, Q: 94, Tanala: 1,127 and 724. Favourite: Darwin. Owners: Equs Racing (PF), M/s. Berjis Minoo Desai & Suhrud S. Jhaveri. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Note: First favourite Darwin (Y.S. Srinath up) dislodged his rider soon after the start. Srinath escaped unhurt.

6. P.D. AVASIA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: PETRONIA (Trevor) 1, Multistarrer (Kaviraj) 2, Superleggera (Zeeshan) 3 and Exotique (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2, 1/2 and 4. 1m 22. 67s. ₹13 (w), 12, 16 and 27 (p). SHP: 43, FP: 60, Q: 44, Tanala: 377 and 173. Favourite: Petronia. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

7. VILLOO C. POONAWALLA INDIAN OAKS (Gr. 1) (2,400m) (Terms) Indian Fillies, 4-y-o only: MIRACLE (Multidimensional-Khalila) (P.S. Chouhan) 1, AAH BELLA (Multidimensional-Secret Garden) (A. Sandesh) 2, ANIMOUS (Ampere-Westphalia) (Neeraj) 3 and HELA (Multidimensional-Fond Fantasy) (Bhawani) 4. 4-3/4, hd. and 3-3/4. 2m, 37.37s. ₹10 (w), 10 and 11 (p). SHP: 13, FP: 12, Q: 10, Tanala: 17 and 15. Favourite: Miracle. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. TRICUMDAS DWARKADAS TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: NOTHING TO WORRY (Akshay) 1, Lagertha (Peter) 2, Emerald (Kaviraj) 3 and Remus (Antony Raj) 4. 1/2, 3 and 1. 1m, 10.95s. ₹75 (w), 18, 36 and 23 (p). SHP: 97, FP: 1,819, Q: 544, Tanala: 3,984 and 2,846. Favourite: Dragoness. Owner: Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

9. MARCHETTA PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: FULL OF GRACE (S. Zervan) 1, Cherished (Kirtish) 2, Polaris (Bhawani) 3 and Camden Town (Antony Raj) 4. 1, 1 and 3. 1m, 24.39s. ₹32 (w), 14, 12 and 30 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 171, Q: 54, Tanala: 1,073 and 552. Favourite: Cherished. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Shantanu Sharma. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹5,432 (4 tkts.) & 30%: 776 (12 tkts.); (ii): 70%: 3,948 (15 tkts.) & 30%: 174 (146 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,885 (4 tkts.), (ii) 126 (67 tkts.). (iii) 378 (24 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: C/o & 30%: 6,558 (1 tkt).