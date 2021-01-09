Lordship, Star Symbol, Rwanda, Amendment and Bolivia catch the eye
Lordship, Star Symbol, Rwanda, Amendment and Bolivia caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 9).
Outer sand: 600m: Rajputana (Stephen Raj), Shield Maiden (Umesh) 46. Decisive (Stephen Raj) 45.5. Moved freely. Wonder Blaze (K.V. Baskar) 44.5. Easy. Maidstone (Kamigallu), Optimus Commander (rb) 45. They moved freely.
800m: Star Guitar (Azfar Syeed) 1-2, 600/46. Romantic Bay (Stephen Raj) 1-0, 600/45. Good.
1000m: Bolivia (C.P. Khanal), Star Proof (Iltaf Hussain) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former who was four lengths behind at the start moved fluently and finished two lengths ahead. Annexed (Shahar Babu), Royal Rules (C.P. Khanal) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. They are in fine trim. Amazing Kitten (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Amendment (rb), Star Ranking (Iltaf Hussain) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former caught the eye. Katahdin (Stephen Raj) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Lordship (C.P. Khanal), Star Symbol (Iltaf Hussain) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41.5. They pleased.
Inner sand: 600m: Dun It Again (rb) 42. Urged. Cloud Jumper (Janardhan P) 43.5. Royal Symphony (rb) 44. Gingersnap (rb) 42.5. Urged.
800m: Mr Kool (App), Mystical Magician (rb) 57.5, 600/43. They are in good shape.
1000m: Rwanda (App) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved impressively. Parrys Corner (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44. Moved freely. Royal Prestige (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Storm Flag (rb) 1-14. Did pace work. Asian Warrior (S. Kamble) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. Worked well. Sanctuary Cove (Kamigallu), Ganton (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.
1200m: Haran (S. Kamble) 1-31.5, (1200 to 600) 43. Easy.
Inner sand (Jan. 8): 1000m: Priceless Ruler (App) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40.5. An excellent display. Lady Ascot (App) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. In fine condition.