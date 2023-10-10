ADVERTISEMENT

Lord And Master and Son Of A Gun please

October 10, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - PUNE:

Lord And Master and Son Of A Gun pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Attained (Shelar) 40. Easy. Street Sense (V. Bunde), Dalasan (Nazil) 40. Pair level. Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Ugly Truth (Ajinkya) 39. Worked freely.

800m: Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Good. Yawar (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Tarzan (rb) 52, 600/39. Stretched. Almas (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Demetrius (rb) 52, 600/39. Urged. Capitolium (C. Umesh), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Jendayi (Chouhan), King’s Retreat (app) 57, 600/43. Both are easy. Lord And Master (Srinath) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Blaze Carson (H. Gore) 57, 600/43. Easy. Little Minister (Merchant), Dufy (P. Naidu) 51, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dowsabel (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Cipher (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Des Marquis (Chouhan), Jamari (C. Umesh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. They were easy. Tee Tee Dee (H.M. Akshay), Kanya Rashi (Srinath) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They were pushed and the former ended one length in front.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil), 2/y/o A dark bay filly (Multitude/Fortaleza) (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Windermere (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US