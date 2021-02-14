Lombardy wins Golconda Derby Stakes

Rewarding a winner: Zavaray S. Poonawalla, right, receiving the HRC Golconda Derby Stakes winner’s trophy from HRC chairman R. Surender Reddy, left, in the presence of BTC steward Harimohan Naidu and HRC stewards K. Bhupal Reddy, Ananth Kishen Rao and V. Krishna Das.

Hyderabad:

14 February 2021 19:59 IST

Trainer L.V.R. Deshmukh’s champion filly Lombardy, ridden by P. Trevor, won the HRC Golconda Derby Stakes (Gr. 1), the blue riband of the Hyderabad Winter Season here on Sunday (Feb.14). The winner is owned by M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. represented by Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla & Mr. Rishad N. Pandole & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey.

Trevor, who had confidently kept this filly by Letir Mor out of Lombardia last till the 800m marker, gradually improved her to sixth position as the field entered the home straight. Lombardy produced an imposing gallop at the business-end to keep the late-finishing Roaring Tiger at bay and win by a length.

Trainer D. Netto saddled three champions on the day, while Suraj Narredu rode four winners and Trevor three.

1. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (Div. II) (1,200m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): MANDALA BAY (Trevor) 1, Soloist (Koushil) 2, Costello (Suraj Narredu) 3 and My Master (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: Angelita and Nefertiti. 5-1/4, 4-3/4 and Nose. 1m, 13.14s. ₹10 (w), 6, 10 and 7 (p). SHP: 23, THP: 23, FP: 54, Q: 28, Tanala: 254. Favourite: Mandala Bay. Owners: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Col. S. B. Nair, Mr. Arjun Reddy Ramasahayam. Trainer: L.D. Silva.

2. HOVERCRAFT PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CERTITUDE (Chouhan) 1, Best In Show (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Good Connection (Trevor) 3 and Angel Tesoro (B.R. Kumar) 4. Not run: Aintree. 3, 2-1/2 and Hd. 1m, 6.17s. ₹17 (w), 7, 8 and 5 (p). SHP: 21, THP: 35, FP: 148, Q: 64, Tanala: 351. Favourite: Good Connection. Owner: Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

3. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): VIJAYS SIMHA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Star Dancer (Kiran Naidu) 2, N R I Sun (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Committed Warrior (Koushik) 4. 1m, 26.63s. ₹6 (w), 5, 14 and 31 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 77, FP: 66, Q: 74, Tanala: 1,528. Favourite: Vijays Simha.Owners: Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupta rep. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): DOWNTOWN GAL (Suraj Narredu) 1, Spicy Star (Akshay Kumar) 2, Ayur Shakti (Akash Rajput) 3 and Chuckit (Ashad Asbar) 4. 2-3/4, Sh and 1-1/4. 1m, 39.17s. ₹7 (w), 5, 5 and 16 (p). SHP: 14. THP: 31, FP: 14, Q: 12, Tanala: 118. Favourite: Downtown Gal. Owners: Mr. V. N. Babu, Mr. Veeramachaneni Arjun, Mr. Proddhutur Vijay Shourya & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): KNOTTY DANCER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Stunning Force (Akshay Kumar) 2, Inside Story (Nakhat Singh) 3 and City Of Blessing (Trevor) 4. 5-1/4, 5-1/2 and Sh. 1m, 12.35s. ₹10 (w), 6, 7 and 7 (p). SHP: 20, THP: 25, FP: 43, Q: 28, Tanala: 380. Favourite: Knotty Dancer. Owners: Mr. Krishnan Kamesh, Mr. K. Balamukunda Das & Mr. Srikanth Badruka. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): THUNDER ROAD (Abhay Singh) 1, Blue Valentine (Surya Prakash) 2, Unstoppable (R. Manish) 3 and Miss Marvellous (G. Naresh) 4. 2, 2 and Nk. 1m, 26.96s. ₹447 (w), 27, 17 and 17 (p). SHP: 61, THP: 41, FP: 6,759, Q: 1,566, Tanala: C/O. Favourite: King Roger. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

7. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (1,600m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I): LIGHTNING BOLT (Trevor) 1, Premier Action (Akshay Kumar) 2, Consigliori (Chouhan) 3 and Paso Robles (Arshad Alam) 4. 2-1/4, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 37.98s. ₹10 (w), 5, 9 and 12 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 27, FP: 34, Q: 24, Tanala: 138. Favourite: Lightning Bolt. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupta rep. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: L V R Deshmukh.

8. HRC GOLCONDA DERBY STAKES (Gr. 1) (2,400m) (Terms) 4-y-o only: LOMBARDY (Letir Mor – Lombardia) (Trevor) 1, ROARING TIGER (Kitten’s Joy–Jazzy Jordon) (Srinath) 2, TOWERING PRESENCE (Multidimensional–Tarnished Lady) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and ASHWA BRAVO (Letir Mor–Shadow Roll) (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1, 3 and Hd. 2m, 31.31s. ₹13 (w), 5, 8 and 14 (p). SHP: 18, THP: 29, FP: 43, Q: 26, Tanala: 521. Favourite: Ashwa Bravo. Owners: M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. represented by Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla & Mr. Rishad N. Pandole & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

9. HOVERCRAFT PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): LAGOS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Amyra (R.S. Jodha) 2, Art In Motion (Afroz Khan) 3 and California Beauty (B.R. Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 6.56s. ₹9 (w), 6, 11 and 20 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 63, FP: 61, Q: 65, Tanala: 1,186. Favourite: Lagos. Owners: Mr. Donald Anthony Netto & Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

10. TWIN STAR PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): SUGAR AN SPICE (Deepak Singh) 1, N R I Gift (A. A. Vikrant) 2, Amaretto (Trevor) 3 and Big Day (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2-1/2, Hd and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.13s. ₹16 (w), 8, 11 and 10 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 22, FP: 141, Q: 92, Tanala: 337. Favourite: Amaretto. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

Jackpot (i): 70%: ₹493 (464 tkts.) and 30%: 61 (1,588 tkts.); (ii): 70%: 57,980 (13 tkts.) and 30%: 3,473 (93 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 72 (374 tkts), (ii) 4,235 (10 tkts), (iii) 199 (395 tkts).

Mini jackpot: (i) 3,727 (33 tkts.), (ii) 456 (303 tkts.).