Lombardy for HRC Golconda Oaks

Hyderabad:

31 January 2021 00:30 IST

L.V.R. Deshmukh’s Lombardy, who has won four out of her five starts including the Hyderabad 1000 Guineas, should score over her rivals in the HRC Golconda Oaks (Gr. 2), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Jan. 31) races. There will be no false rails.

1. TRADE FAIR PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 1.10 p.m.: 1. Blue Valentine (1) Trevor 60, 2. Diesis Dream (9) Md. Ismail 60, 3. Lightning Fairy (2) Mukesh Kumar 60, 4. N R I Flame (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 5. Hashtag (4) C. Umesh 59, 6. Sun Dancer (8) Suraj Narredu 59, 7. Moka (6) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 8. Ice Berry (7) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 9. Kintsugi (10) Ajeeth Kumar 56.5 and 10. Moment Of Silence (Ex: Vijays Maestro) (3) A. A. Vikrant 53.

1. SUN DANCER, 2. BLUE VALENTINE, 3. N R I FLAME

2. NEXT MOVE PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.45: 1. First In Line (9) R. Laxmikanth 56, 2. General Atlantic (5) C. Umesh 56, 3. Gregor Clegane (11) Ashad Asbar 56, 4. My Master (2) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Proud (3) Trevor 56, 6. Siyavash (14) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Solar Ecipse (7) Chouhan 56, 8. Watch My Stride (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 9. Angel Wings (4) R. Manish 54.5, 10. Georgia Peach (10) Koushik 54.5, 11. Good Tidings (13) Neeraj 54.5, 12. Limoncello (12) Zervan 54.5, 13. Spectacular Cruise (6) A. A. Vikrant 54.5 and 14. Wild Card (8) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5.

1. SIYAVASH, 2. PROUD, 3. WATCH MY STRIDE

3. MUSICAL MORN PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) 4-y-o & upward (Cat. II), 2.20: 1. Pontius Pilate (7) Trevor 61.5, 2. The Great Gatsby (1) Kuldeep 61.5, 3. Titus (8) Deepak Singh 61.5, 4. Nayadeep (5) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 5. Yours Forever (6) Srinath 59.5, 6. Big Brave (9) Gopal Singh 57.5, 7. Champion Bull (4) P. Gaddam 57.5, 8. Galloping Gangster (10) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 9. Destined Dynamite (3) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5 and 10. N R I Super King (Ex: Super Dart) (2) Ashad Asbar 54.5.

1. PONTIUS PILATE, 2. NAYADEEP, 3. TITUS

4. COMMON LAND PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.55: 1. Amyra (13) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Mehrzad (3) P. Gaddam 59, 3. Gusty Note (7) A.A. Vikrant 56.5, 4. Different (9) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 5. Waitoma (12) Neeraj 55.5, 6. California Beauty (8) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 7. Lifetime (1) Surya Prakash 54, 8. Scramjet (4) Koushik 53.5, 9. Elegant Stroke (14) C.P. Bopanna 53, 10. Fantastic Show (2) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 11. Glendale (10) Afroz Khan 52.5, 12. Let It Be Me (5) G. Naresh 52.5, 13. Greek Soul (6) C. Umesh 51 and 14. Jo Malone (11) R. Manish 51.

1. DIFFERENT, 2. AMYRA, 3. LET IT BE ME

5. SWEET GIRL PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.30: 1. Shaquille (2) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Warrior Supreme (3) A.A. Vikrant 60, 3. Her Legacy (1) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 4. Marinetti (6) Zervan 57.5, 5. Rapid Fire (4) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 6. Conscious Gift (13) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 7. Wah Ms Zara (11) Mukesh Kumar 56, 8. King Maker (10) Surya Prakash 53, 9. Days Of Reckoning (12) Neeraj 51.5, 10. Miss Marvellous (5) G. Naresh 51.5, 11. Exclusive Art (7) Ashad Asbar 51, 12. Mind Reader (8) Nakhat Singh 51 and 13. House Of Diamonds (9) Akshay Kumar 50.5.

1. HER LEGACY, 2. HOUSE OF DIAMONDS, 3. CONSCIOUS GIFT

6. COMMON LAND PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.05 p.m.: 1. Soul Empress (7) Ashad Asbar 60, 2. Augenstern (1) Mukesh Kumar 56, 3. Art In Motion (13) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 4. Hurricane (6) Abhay Singh 55.5, 5. Appenzelle (5) Akshay Kumar 55, 6. Sublime (2) Gopal Singh 54.5, 7. Platinum Claasz (10) Surya Prakash 54, 8. Blink Of An Eye (14) Afroz Khan 53, 9. Star Dancer (3) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 10. Blue Cruise (9) R.S. Jodha 52, 11. Queen Blossom (8) Md. Ismail 52, 12. Air Salute (11) G. Naresh 51.5, 13. Destine To Be (12) P. Gaddam 51.5 and 14. Honourable Guest (4) R. Manish 51.

1. ART IN MOTION, 2. AUGENSTERN, 3. APPENZELLE

7. HRC GOLCONDA OAKS (Gr. 2) (2,400m), Fillies 4-y-o only, 4.40: 1. Castlerock (8) Koushik 57, 2. Fashion Universe (1) Akshay Kumar 57, 3. Fire N Ice (3) Neeraj 57, 4. Immortality (4) Chouhan 57, 5. Lake Tahoe (7) Suraj Narredu 57, 6. Lombardy (11) Trevor 57, 7. Luminous (9) Sandesh 57, 8. Moon River (2) Parmar 57, 9. Queen Daenerys (5) Mukesh Kumar 57, 10. Sweet Melody (10) Nakhat Singh 57 and 11. Violin (6) Srinath 57.

1. LOMBARDY, 2. IMMORTALITY, 3. VIOLIN

8. TRADE FAIR PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Classy Dame (3) Abhay Singh 60, 2. Felix Flame (7) Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. Minnelli (2) Trevor 60, 4. Silver Set (1) Surya Prakash 60, 5. Stormy (10) Akshay Kumar 60, 6. Super Act (5) A.A. Vikrant 59.5, 7. Millennia (8) Deepak Singh 59, 8. Shanu Shanu (6) C. Umesh 57.5, 9. Royal Avenger (9) G. Naresh 55.5 and 10. Hopscotch (4) Ajeeth Kumar 54.

1. MINNELLI, 2. HOPSCOTCH, 3. CLASSY DAME

Day’s Best: PONTIUS PILATE

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5. (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.