La Reina for the Usha Stud Golden Jubilee Bangalore St. Leger 

July 23, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - BENGALURU:

La Reina, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Usha Stud Golden Jubilee Bangalore St. Leger (2,800m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (July 23). False rails (width about 6m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. AMAZING GRACE PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 6-y-o & over, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Rorito (6) Shreyas S 60.5, 2. Altair (4) S. John 60, 3. Cinco De Mayo (3) Indrajeet S 60, 4. Elite Agent (2) Rajesh K 58.5, 5. Konichiwa (8) Abdul Fazal 58, 6. Altamonte (5) G. Vivek 57, 7. Max Mueller (1) S. Saqlain 55.5 and 8. Jai Vikram (7) Jagadeesh 52.

1. CINCO DE MAYO, 2. ALTAIR, 3. JAI VIKRAM

2. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Sea Eagle (3) Zervan 60, 2. Twilight Fame (7) Rajesh K 59.5, 3. The Welcome (2) Afsar Khan 56, 4. Wish Again (5) Indrajeet S 56, 5. Phoebe (8) R. Pradeep 54.5, 6. Superhero (6) Tousif 54.5, 7. Elizabeth Regina (1) Inayat 54 and 8. First Royalist (4) Arvind K 51.5.

1. SEA EAGLE, 2. WISH AGAIN, 3. PHOEBE

3. BETWAY MAMMA’S MINK PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. I Want It All (8) Shreyas S 56, 2. Instructor (3) Sai Kiran 56, 3. Made In Heaven (6) Ayaz Khan 56, 4. Marzgovel (1) Akshay K 56, 5. Stunning Art (10) Dhanu S 56, 6. The Whispering (4) Afsar Khan 56, 7. Timer’s Splanet (2) Rayan 56, 8. Chililady (9) Trevor 54.5, 9. Crosswater (12) C. Umesh 54.5, 10. Diamond Hooves (5) Vinod Shinde 54.5, 11. Isabelle (11) S. Saqlain 54.5 and 12. Queen Of Kyiv (7) Suraj 54.5.

1. MARZGOVEL, 2. QUEEN OF KYIV, 3. CHILILADY

4. RAJA OF BOBBILI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Douglas (—) (—) 62, 2. Win My Luv (3) Inayat 62, 3. Lord Frankel (6) S. John 61.5, 4. Smithsonian (5) S. Saqlain 60, 5. Mystic Eye (1) Arvind K 55.5, 6. Clever Hans (2) G. Vivek 55, 7. Musterion (7) Vishal Bunde 54 and 8. Measure Of Time (4) Rayan 53.5.

1. WIN MY LUV, 2. CLEVER HANS, 3. MEASURE OF TIME

5. USHA STUD GOLDEN JUBILEE BANGALORE ST. LEGER (2,800m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Pissarro (1) Trevor 58.5, 2. Silvarius (3) S. John 58.5, 3. Splendido (2) C. Umesh 57, 4. La Reina (5) Neeraj 55.5 and 5. Success (4) Suraj 55.5.

1. LA REINA, 2. SUCCESS

6. AZHAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Southern Force (3) Akshay K 61.5, 2. Agera (8) Inayat 60, 3. Seoul (6) S. Saqlain 59, 4. The Perfect Choice (7) Sai Kiran 58, 5. Peridot (4) Likith Appu 57.5, 6. Riveting (2) J.H. Arul 55, 7. Born King (5) P. Tejeshwar 54.5 and 8. Contador (1) C. Umesh 53.

1. SOUTHERN FORCE, 2. THE PERFECT CHOICE, 3. PERIDOT

7. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Ricardo (4) S. John 61, 2. Spirit Of The Rose (7) Akshay K 60.5, 3. Clifford (1) Zervan 59.5, 4. Air Display (8) Inayat 58.5, 5. The Adviser (2) M. Naveen 58.5, 6. Sheer Bliss (5) Vinod Shinde 56, 7. The King N I (6) Abdul Fazal 56 and 8. Flamingo Road (3) B. Paswan 55.

1. SPIRIT OF THE ROSE, 2. CLIFFORD, 3. RICARDO

Day’s best: SEA EAGLE

Double: MARZGOVEL — WIN MY LUV

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

