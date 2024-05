Knight In Hooves wins the Frankel Handicap

May 05, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

Knight In Hooves (Kuldeep Singh up) won the Frankel Handicap (1,600m), the main event of the races held here on Sunday (May 5). The winner is owned by Mr. Syed Mudasar and trained by Fazal Ul Rehman.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. GREEN DESERT HANDICAP: WILBUR (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Conscious Keeper (Surya Prakash) 2, Stolen Glance (M.S. Deora) 3 and Rwanda (L.A. Rozario) 4. 1-3/4, hd and 3. 1m, 18.96s. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkaswamy. Trainer: V. Ajit Kumar.

2. STORM CAT HANDICAP: WISAKA (Farid Ansari) 1, Wonderful Era (C. Umesh) 2, Sheer Elegance (A.M. Tograllu) 3 and Amazing Attraction (R.S. Jodha) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 31.52s. Owner: Mr. Imran Isa Sayyed. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. MUDUMALAI TIGER RESERVE TROPHY: FOREST FRAGRANCE (Hindu Singh) 1, Royal Chivalry (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Seiko Katsu (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Dramatic (M.S. Deora) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 32.93s. Owners: M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding rep. by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs, Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michella Y. Poonawalla, Ms Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole, Mr. Rishad N.P. Pandole, Mr. Atul Ishwardas Chordia & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

4. FRANKEL HANDICAP: KNIGHT IN HOOVES (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Royal Baron (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Swarga (C. Brisson) 3 and Pink Jasmine (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 6-1/4, 3-1/4 and 10 -1/4. 1m, 14.29s. Owner: Mr. Syed Mudasar. Trainer: Fazal Ul Rehman.

5. ASTRONOMIC HANDICAP (Div. I): TURF MELODY ( Hindu Singh) 1, Windsor Walk (C. Brisson) 2, Opus One (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Groovin (L.A. Rozario) 4. 1-3/4, nk and 2. 1m, 17.49s. Owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co, Mrs. Saldanha B.E, Mr. Hatim A. Lakdawala & Mr. Aditya Prakash Apte. Trainer: D. Narredu.

6. ASTRONOMIC HANDICAP (Div. II): CELESTE (C. Umesh) 1, All Stars (R.S. Jodha) 2, Grace (Hindu Singh) 3 and Cloudy Hills (Farid Ansari) 4. 2, 2-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 17 32s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Mandanna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.