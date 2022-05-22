King’s Ransom, Stormy Ocean, Balor, Theon, Forest Flame and Supernatural please

King’s Ransom, Stormy Ocean, Balor, Theon, Forest Flame and Supernatural pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (May 22).

Inner sand:

600m: Step To Destiny (Chetan K), Fare Weather (A. Asbar) 40. They shaped well.

1000m: Kallu Sakkare (A. Asbar), Super Veloce (Chetan K) 1-10.5, 600/40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Bellissimo (Chetan K), Oxytocin (A. Asbar) 1-10, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Twilight Moon (Chetan K), Scarlet Ibis (A. Asbar) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Former finished well ahead. Super Gladiator (A. Asbar), Realia (Chetan K) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Panama (Chetan K) 41.5. Strode out well. The Adviser (Ramesh K), Eco Friendly (Arvind K) 43.5. They moved well. Shan E Azeem (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. The Inheritor (Ramesh K), Lycurgus (Arvind K) 45.5. They moved together.

1000m: Lord Vader (A. Prakash), Karyna (Bhawani S) 1-15.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Sky Princess (Chetan K) 1-15.5, 600/43. Worked well. Stormy Ocean (Oliver) 1-9, 600/40.5. A fine display. Artesian (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Don’s Den (Saqlian), He’s The One (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished a length ahead. Divine Ray (R. Ajinkya) 1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Worldly Wise (R. Ajinkya) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Capri Girl (rb) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. Eased up.

1200m: Three Aces (Darshan), Anakin (Saqlain) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ruling Goddess (Akshay K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Ultimate Striker (Vishal B), Striking Memory (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They finished level. Artiana (Darshan), Purple Legend (G. Vivek) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. They moved together. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. Miniver Rose (P.Surya) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Knotty City (A. Asbar), Memoriter (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished a length ahead. Disruptor (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Striking Melody (Saqlain), Striking Point (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved impressively. Lake Tohoe (Oliver) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Serdar (Bhawani S), Elite Crown (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished six lengths in front. Golden Time (Saqlain), Memorable Time (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths in front. Pink Jasmine (Akshay K) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine trim. Spectacular (Md. Akram) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Balor (Oliver), Dawn Rising (Nikil N) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths in front. Drums Of War (Md. Akram), Prime Abbess (R. Ajinkya) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They finished level. Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan), Chopin (Kirthis B) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Faith Of Success (Bhawani S) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Chinky Pinky (Oliver) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In good condition. Taimur (Bhawani S) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased.

1400m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan), Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/125, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Ripple N Storm (S. Shareef), Flaming Falcon (P. Trevor) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They moved fluently. Prague (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine shape. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan), Presidential (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths in front. Swift (P. Trevor), Faith (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Defining Power (rb), Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Mighty Zo (Hindu S) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved freely. Glow In Dark (R. Rupesh) 1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Easy.