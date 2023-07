King’s Ransom primed to deliver in Maharaja’s Gold Cup 

July 09, 2023 12:30 am | Updated July 08, 2023 06:42 pm IST - BENGALURU:

King’s Ransom, who has been well-tuned, is expected to score in the Maharaja’s Gold Cup (2,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday (July 9). False rails (width about 9m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. COMMANCHE PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 1-30 p.m.: 1. Air Blast (8) Arvind K 62.5, 2. Dallas Drifter (2) G. Vivek 61.5, 3. Mega Success (3) Vivek 60.5, 4. Phoenix Surprise (6) Inayat 60.5, 5. Altair (4) Afsar Khan 60, 6. Anne Boleyn (7) A. Imran 59, 7. The Intruder (5) R. Pradeep 57.5, 8. Konichiwa (10) Hindu S 56.5, 9. Ultimate Choice (9) Vishal Bunde 56, 10. Russian Romance (1) M. Prabhakaran 53.5 and 11. Perfect Halo (—) (—) 53.

1. AIR BLAST, 2. DALLAS DRIFTER, 3. PHOENIX SURPRISE

2. GALILEE PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. Truth (4) S. John 60, 2. Julio (3) Trevor 55.5, 3. Sian (1) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 4. Estefania (5) Antony 53, 5. Fearless Joey (6) Yash 53 and 6. Greenwich (2) C. Umesh 53.

1. JULIO, 2. TRUTH

3. BOURBAN KING PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30: 1. Commanding Knight (2) P. Sai Kumar 56, 2. Cosmic Cowboy (1) J.H. Arul 56, 3. High Speed Dive (4) Sai Kiran 56, 4. Seventh Samurai (7) Antony 56, 5. The Welcome (3) Afsar Khan 56, 6. Honey Cake (6) Akshay K 54.5, 7. Samachar (5) C. Umesh 54.5 and 8. Subha (8) Abhay S 54.5.

1. SEVENTH SAMURAI, 2. COMMANDING KNIGHT, 3. HONEY CAKE

4. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Peluche (3) A. Ramu 62.5, 2. Lex Luthor (1) G. Vivek 60, 3. Bruce Almighty (6) Akshay K 58.5, 4. Emma (8) C. Umesh 58, 5. Aircraft (5) Zervan 57.5, 6. Das (2) Shreyas S 57.5, 7. White Roses (4) Trevor 57, 8. Ring Master (7) T.S. Jodha 54 and 9. Aferpi (—) (—) 53.

1. BRUCE ALMIGHTY, 2. WHITE ROSES, 3. EMMA

5. A.M.C. GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Michigan Melody (1) Inayat 62, 2. Devils Magic (8) S. John 59, 3. Rapidus (5) Akshay K 59, 4. Swift (4) C. Umesh 57, 5 Aldgate (2) Antony 56.5, 6. Mystic Eye (3) P.P. Dhebe 56.5, 7. Tripitaka (7) G. Vivek 56.5, 8. Rightly Noble (9) P. Surya 53.5, 9. Star Admiral (6) Vishal Bunde 52 and 10. Chul Bul Rani (10) Likith Appu 51.

1. SWIFT, 2. MICHIGAN MELODY, 3. RAPIDUS

6. MAHARAJA’S GOLD CUP (2,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. A Star Is Born (7) Suraj 60, 2. King’s Ransom (2) Trevor 57.5, 3. Mojito (3) A. Imran 57.5, 4. Success (8) Akshay K 56, 5. Third Avenue (4) Yash 54.5, 6. Fire Power (6) C. Umesh 52.5, 7. Monteverdi (9) Hindu S 52.5, 8. Rasputin (1) Antony 52.5 and 9. Ashwa Magadheera (5) G. Vivek 51.5.

1. KING’S RANSOM, 2. SUCCESS, 3. A STAR IS BORN

7. BOURBAN KING PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Asagiri (6) Yash 56, 2. Call Me (5) Shreyas S 56, 3. Rainbow Dreamer (2) G. Vivek 56, 4. Sunlit Path (4) C. Umesh 56, 5. Chililady (3) Hindu S 54.5, 6. Sangreal (7) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 7. The Lady Emporio (1) Sai Kiran 54.5 and 8. Young Daina (8) Akshay K 54.5.

1. YOUNG DIANA, 2. ASAGIRI, 3. SANGREAL

Day’s best: KING’S RANSOM

Double: JULIO — SWIFT

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

