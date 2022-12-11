King’s Ransom obliges in Betway Indian 1000 Guineas

December 11, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s champion filly King’s Ransom, piloted by P.S. Chouhan, won the Betway Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1), the stellar attraction of the Sunday’s (Dec. 11) races. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Chouhan confidently kept this daughter of Multidimensional-China Creek in third last position till the 1000m. She easily covered the leeway at the bend and with a couple of backhanders from Chouhan drew away to beat longtime leader Thunberg comfortably by two lengths.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the sixth race Iron Age set a new course record for 1200m by winning the race in 1m, 9.37s.

1. SPORT EX CONSULTANCY TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: TOUSSAINT (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Dalasan (S.J. Sunil) 2, Anoushka (Merchant) 3 and Luminosity (Peter) 4. Not run: Jet Typhoon. 3/4, 1/2 and Hd. 1m, 25.38s. ₹46 (w), 19, 29 and 15 (p). SHP: 107, FP: 738, Q: 344, Tanala: 2,628 and 704. Favourite: Multiencrypted. Owners: M/s. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

2. R.J. KOLAH TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: TRULY EPIC (Antony Raj S) 1, Northern Lights (N. Bhosale) 2, Caprisca (Trevor) 3 and Chopin (Neeraj Rawal) 4. Not run: Kamilah. 1/2, 3-1/4 and 1-1/2. 2m, 1.71s. ₹70 (w), 25 and 14 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 249, Q: 143, Tanala: 632 and 223. Favourite: Northern Lights. Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka & Dinesh G. Virwani. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. SIR JAMSETJEE JEEJEEBHOY (VI BART) TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only: LAZARUS (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Waikiki (Parmar) 2, Sloane Square (Zervan) 3 and Alexandros (Neeraj Rawal) 4. 5, 1-1/2 and 4. 1m, 11.99s. ₹12 (w), 11, 13 and 25 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 46, Q: 46, Tanala: 165 and 146. Favourite: Lazurus. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. K.M. MUNSHI TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: MOZELLE (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Gazino (Zervan) 2, Menilly (Ajinkya) 3 and Cellini (P. Shinde) 4. 2, 4-3/4 and 4-1/2. 1m, 10.35s. ₹25 (w), 10 and 22 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 88, Q: 51, Tanala: 99 and 32. Favourite: Menilly. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs Natasha A Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd, Mr Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D. R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. S. R. Sanas, Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy & Mr Solomon F. Sopher. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

5. M.N. NAZIR TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: COEUR DE LION (Mustakim Alam) 1, Django (Zervan) 2, Zarak (Neeraj Rawal) 3 and Aah Bella (Antony Raj) 4. 6-3/4, 3/4 and 4-1/2. 1m, 36.98s. ₹15 (w), 19 and 43 (p). SHP: 55, FP: 66, Q: 158, Tanala: 239 and 82. Favourite: Coeur De Lion. Owner: M/s. Hoshang K. Pashotan & Maloji Bhosale. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

6. MAHALAKSHMI SPRINT MILLION (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o and over: IRON AGE (P. Trevor) 1, Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 2, Market King (Ajinkya) 3 and Fast Rain (Parmar) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 9.37s. (record time) ₹25 (w), 15 and 16 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 78, Q: 34, Tanala: 256 and 214. Favourite: Leopard Rock. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. Vikram D. Shah & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

7. SIR JAMSETEJEE JEEJEEBHOY (VI BART) (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only: IRISH GOLD (P. Trevor) 1, She’s A Teaser (S.J. Sunil) 2, Believe (Shubham) 3 and Nirvana (Chouhan) 4. Not run: Rising Power. 4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 11.46s. ₹44 (w), 21 and 40 (p). SHP: 100, FP: 708, Q: 595, Tanala: 4,177 and 2,864. Favourite: Eaton Square. Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Nozer Panthaky. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

8. BETWAY INDIAN 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 1) (1,600m) Terms, Indian Fillies, 3-y-o only: KING’S RANSOM (Multidimensional-China Creek) (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Thunberg (Roderic O’ Connor-Ice Glacier) (C. Umesh) 2, Dangerous (Speaking Of Which-Transformation) (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Sierra Dela Plata (Ampere-Mandara) (Neeraj Rawal) 4. 2, 3/4 and 3. 1m, 36.89s. ₹14 (w), 13, 22 and 12 (p). SHP: 101, FP: 89, Q: 83, Tanala: 196 and 45. Favourite: King’s Ransom. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

9. SPORT EX CONSULTANCY TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: DAULAT MAI (Mustakim Alam) 1, Intense Belief (P. Trevor) 2, Toofaan (Merchant) 3 and Mida’s Touch (Bhawani) 4. Not run: Esfir. 6-1/2, 1 and 2-3/4. 1m, 23.22s. ₹26 (w), 11, 15 and 25 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 115, Q: 72, Tanala: 539 and 231. Favourite: Daulat Mai. Owner: Mr. Hooshang K. Pashootan. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

10. SECRET STAR TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: DOWSABEL (Merchant) 1, Walshy (S.J. Sunil) 2, Dilbar (P. Vinod) 3 and Tomorrows Dreams (P. Shinde) 4. 1/2, Hd and 1/2. 59.36s. ₹168 (w), 34, 71 and 10 (p). SHP: 184, FP: 3,573, Q: 1,768, Tanala: 17,582 and 2,260. Favourite: Dilbar. Owners: Estate of late Gulam Hussain Gulabi. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

Note: Faranoush (V. Bunde up) planted in the starting stalls and did not participate.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹815 (209 tkts.) & 30%: 74 (985 tkts.). (ii) 70%: 14, 191 (35 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 260 (70 tkts.), (ii) 220 (98 tkts.). (iii) 1,076 (44 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 15, 151 (7 tkts.), 30%: 279 (163 tkts.).