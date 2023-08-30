ADVERTISEMENT

King Louis, Rubirosa, Dear Lady and Invincible excel

August 30, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

King Louis, Rubirosa, Dear Lady and Invincible excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Aug. 30). 

Inner sand:

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. An excellent display. Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1000/1-8.5. 600/41. Impressed. Evaldo (R.Girish) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-5.5. 600/39.5. In great heart.  

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Saigon (Darshan) 45.5. Easy. Princess Gold (G.Vivek), Diamond Hooves (rg) 45.5. Latter finished five lengths ahead. 

1000m: Lord Moi (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Andorra (Hindu 1-15.5, 600/43. Unextended. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5. 600/41.5. Worked well. 

1200m: Karanveer (B. Dharshan) 1-27.5. 1,000/1-13.5. 600/46. Moved freely. Dear Lady (Hindu S) 1-26.5. 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Rubirosa (Hindu S), Jahzara (Inayat) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths in front. Sensations (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Strode out well. King Louis (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/42.5. In fine trim. 

1400m: Santorino (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Friya (Arul) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US