Kildare, Revelator and Dharasana please

Mumbai

24 February 2020 18:39 IST

Kildare, Revelator and Dharasana pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb.24) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Arrecife (Kaviraj) 40. Easy.

800m: Dagger’s Strike (rb) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Resolute (C.S.Jodha), Titanium (Nicky Mackay) 55.5, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Ame (Sandesh) 1400/600m 55. Easy. Corus (Peter), Lucky Twenty One (Kamble) 56.5, 600/41.5. Pair level.

1000m: Bait And Switch (Nicky Mackay), The Pianist (C.S.Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level. Dharasana (Neeraj), Melisandre (C.S.Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Latter was pushed. Kildare (Nicky Mackay), Revelator (C.S.Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They were well in hand and finished level.

Race track.

600m: Enid Blyton (Khalander), Chutzpah (S.Amit) 36. Former ended three lengths in front. Spiro Spero (Sandesh) 39. Easy. Smoky Haze (Malam), His Master’s Vice (Nirmal) 40. Pair level.

1000m: Night Hunt (Mahesh), Newcastle (Kadam) 1-6, 800/51, 600/36. Pair moved level freely. Van Dyke (Kadam) 1-5, 600/36. Good. Del Mar (Kharadi) 1-8, 600/39. Moved freely.

1200m: Chinzombo (Akshay), Smuggler’s Choice (Pranil) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/48, 600/35. They moved neck and neck freely. Copper Queen (Mosin) 1-22.5, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

Outer sand.

800m: Namaqua (Sandesh) 55, 600/41. Easy.