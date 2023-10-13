ADVERTISEMENT

Judy Blue Eyes shines

October 13, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Pune:

Judy Blue Eyes shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Rodri (Nazil), Definitely (Shahrukh) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Monarchy (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan), Cascade (T.S. Jodha) 1-3, 800/50, 600/39. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/os Connexion (S.J. Sunil), Fiero/Findlerhof (H. Gore) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely.

