Jamari wins the Betway Bangalore Summer Derby in an emphatic manner

July 16, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - BENGALURU:

P. Shroff-trained Jamari (C. Umesh up) won the Betway Bangalore Summer Derby, the stellar attraction of the races held here on Sunday (July 16). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain.

Umesh, confidently piloted the filly for a while and settled down to second position till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from outside in the home stretch. Jamari started galloping with giant strides, overtook the leader Champions Way near the 500m, and went on to claim her third win in facile manner.

The results:

1. KNOTTY MAIDEN MILLION: LEATHER BACK (Sai Kiran) 1, Brave Majesty (S. Saqlain) 2, Smash Shot (Hindu S) 3 and Tigerking (T.S. Jodha) 4. 4-1/4, Nose and 2. 1m, 15.51s. ₹14 (w), 12, 14 and 37 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 89, FP: 38, Q: 43, Trinella: 614, Exacta: 5,382. Favourite: Leather Back. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Warren Singh.

2. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA TROPHY: ALL ATTRACTION (G. Vivek) 1, Mighty Zo (Akshay K) 2, Stellar Gold (Vishal Bunde) 3 and Stormy Ocean (Antony) 4. Nk, 3-1/2 and 3. 1m, 54.75s. ₹32 (w), 16, 14 and 67 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 158, FP: 84, Q: 53, Trinella: 3,323, Exacta: 6,284. Favourite: Stormy Ocean. Owner: M/s. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

3. HYDERABAD SALVER: TOUCH OF GREY (Suraj) 1, Aquamatic (I. Chisty) 2, Vivaldo (Akshay K) 3 and Contribute (Hindu S) 4. 3, 1/2 and Shd. 1m, 27.28s. ₹20 (w), 13, 24 and 15 (p), SHP: 76, THP: 47, FP: 197, Q: 170, Trinella: 859, Exacta: 3,142. Favourite: Touch Of Grey. Owners: Mr. Balam Mohla, Mr. Anil Saraf & Mr. Apana Subaiya P. Trainer: S. Narredu.

4. COROMANDEL GROMOR B.T.C. ANNIVERSARY CUP: NORTHERN LIGHTS (Trevor) 1, Supreme Dance (C. Umesh) 2, Evaldo (S. John) 3 and Knotty Dancer (G. Vivek) 4. Not run: Leopard Rock and Dun It Again. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 4. 1m, 27.41s. ₹13 (w), 10, 24 and 17 (p), SHP: 72, THP: 41, FP: 100, Q: 75, Trinella: 509, Exacta: 2,652. Favourite: Northern Lights. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Dara K. Mehta & Mr. Bhupinder Singh S.S. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. HOOVES OF STEEL SUMANGALA TMT MILLION: BOOSTER SHOT (Akshay K) 1, Sassy (Shreyas S) 2, Momentous (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Truth In Wine (Hindu S) 4. Snk, 5-1/2 and 1. 1m, 41.10s. ₹111 (w), 30, 19 and 30 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 64, FP: 966, Q: 454, Trinella: 98,572, Exacta: 1,07,046 (carried over). Favourite: Royal Mysore. Owners: Mr. Girish Mehta, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

6. BETWAY BANGALORE SUMMER DERBY: JAMARI (Cougar Mountain-Glyndebourne) C. Umesh 1, Auspicious Queen (Gusto-Almandine) Angad 2, Destroyer (Exceed And Excel-Abaq) I. Chisty 3 and Synthesis (Speaking Of Which-Sana) Suraj 4. Not run: Christofle. 7, 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 2m, 09.58s. ₹62 (w), 18, 89 and 18 (p), SHP: 431, THP: 55, FP: 14,601, Q: 4,073, Trinella: 48,844, Exacta: 1,12,989. Favourite: Synthesis. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. MUMBAI CUP: SIEGE COURAGEOUS (G. Vivek) 1, Galactical (Arvind K) 2, Star Glory (Suraj) 3 and Fast Rain (N.S. Parmar) 4. 3, Hd and Shd. 1m, 13.96s. ₹26 (w), 13, 28 and 18 (p), SHP: 83, THP: 59, FP: 324, Q: 292, Trinella: 2,651, Exacta: 25,429. Favourite: Siege Courageous. Owners: Mr. Dean Stephens & Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. DESERT GOD TROPHY: KING OF WAR (Akshay K) 1, Top Dancer (Inayat) 2, Foi (S. Saqlain) 3 and Glow In The Dark (Sai Kiran) 4. Not run: Sofiya. 2-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m, 28.13s. ₹48 (w), 16, 16 and 34 (p), SHP; 44, THP: 67, FP: 200, Q: 99, Trinella: 3,246, Exacta: 8,752. Favourite: Time. Owner: Mrs. Shruthiba L. Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

Jackpot: ₹33,949 (18 tkts.); Runner-up: 3,637 (72 tkts.); Treble (i): 325 (59 tkts.); (ii): 916 (42 tkts.).

