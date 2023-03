March 07, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The Jockeys Association of India has informed the RWITC secretary that it would not be accepting any rides for the races to be held in Mumbai on March 9.

As the case in reference is under appeal and therefore it is sub judice, RWITC is constrained not to make any further comments on it. However, talks are on to find an amicable resolution into the matter at the earliest.

Hence, the Stewards of RWITC have decided to conduct the races with the help of apprentice jockeys.