It’s Prevalent Force vs. Well Connected

BENGALURU:

25 January 2021 00:30 IST

Prevalent Force and Well Connected may fight out the finish in the Bangalore Race Course 158th Year Commemoration Trophy (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Monday (Jan 25). False rails (width about 4m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SRINGERI PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 2-00 pm: 1. Bombix (2) Mark 60, 2. Infinite Spirit (10) Jagadeesh 59, 3. Limited Source (8) P.S. Chouhan 59, 4. Pastiche (7) P. Surya 59, 5. Perfect Halo (11) T.S. Jodha 59, 6. Rightly Noble (1) S. Nayak 59, 7. Sand Castles (6) Naveen K 59, 8. Sizzler (12) Vaibhav 59, 9. Star Citizen (3) R. Shelar 58.5, 10. Light Of Love (4) A. Imran 58, 11. Hitomi Sakuma (5) R. Ravi 57 and 12. Roc Girl (9) Chethan G 57.

1. LIMITED SOURCE, 2. LIGHT OF LOVE, 3. SAND CASTLES

Advertising

Advertising

2. BAGALKOT PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 20, 2-30: 1. Girl With Pearl (12) Arshad 60, 2. Happy Dancing (9) P. Mani 60, 3. My Vision (10) Nazerul 60, 4. Track Striker (5) Akshay K 60, 5. Daring Sweetheart (6) R. Pradeep 59.5, 6. Eco Friendly (1) M. Naveen 59.5, 7. Ironic Humour (4) S. John 59.5, 8. Reverence (3) A. Imran 59, 9. Iconic Princess (2) Indrajeet Singh 57, 10. Commandpost (11) R. Ravi 56, 11. Jai Vikram (7) Ashhad Asbar 56 and 12. Annalease (8) Khurshad Alam 55.5.

1. MY VISION, 2. TRACK STRIKER, 3. ECO FRIENDLY

3. SRINGERI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 3-00: 1. Glenary (8) Suraj 60, 2. Encounter (4) Jagadeesh 56.5, 3. Four Wheel Drive (6) Trevor 56.5, 4. Fulgurant (3) Antony 56.5, 5. Griffin (11) Vaibhav 56.5, 6. Kings Speech (7) Neeraj 56.5, 7. Paradiso (9) Arshad 56.5, 8. Raw Gold (12) Vivek 56.5, 9. Stone House (10) P.P. Dhebe 56.5, 10. Carmine (1) P.S. Chouhan 55, 11. He’s The One (2) Darshan 55 and 12. Lifeisamiracle (5) Naveen K 55.

1. GLENARY, 2. FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, 3. GRIFFIN

4. STATUE OF UNITY PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 & above, 3-30: 1. Psychic Warrior (10) Srinath 61, 2. Abira (3) S. John 60.5, 3. Attorney General (5) Trevor 60.5, 4. Into The Groove (11) Shreyas 58.5, 5. Star Carnation (1) A. Imran 58, 6. Manchester (6) Rayan 56.5, 7. Louisiana (8) Nazerul 54, 8. Set To Win (2) Darshan 54, 9. Super Smart (9) Khurshad Alam 54, 10. Alexandre Dumas (12) B. Harish 53, 11. Cuban Pete (7) Zervan 52.5 and 12. Galvarino (4) Akshay K 50.

1. GALVARINO, 2. ATTORNEY GENERAL, 3. ABIRA

5. A.S. RAMAIAH WINTER MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Scruples (1) Trevor 57, 2. Come Calling (7) Arshad 54.5, 3. Magellan (3) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 4. Southern Dynasty (2) Darshan 54.5, 5. War Chieftain (6) P.P. Dhebe 54.5, 6. Spectacular (4) Neeraj 53 and 7. Winmylove (5) Sandesh 53.

1. SCRUPLES, 2. COME CALLING, 3. WINMYLOVE

6. BANGALORE RACE COURSE 158TH YEAR COMMEMORATION TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Well Connected (3) Trevor 61, 2. Northern Alliance (1) Srinath 57, 3. Prevalent Force (4) Suraj 56, 4. Dream Catcher (5) Chethan G 55, 5. Cosmic Ray (2) Sandesh 54.5 and 6. Shesmyscript (6) P.S. Chouhan 53.5.

1. PREVALENT FORCE, 2. WELL CONNECTED

7. SRIHARIKOTA PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Venus Bay (5) Ashhad Asbar 60, 2. Treasure Striker (8) Rayan 58, 3. Brooklyn Supreme (12) Chetan K 57.5, 4. Masada (11) Ranjeet Singh 57.5, 5. Asgardia (2) Trevor 56.5, 6. Tokyo Rose (1) S. John 56.5, 7. Silver Swift (6) L.A. Rozario 56, 8. The Corporal (10) Srinath 55.5, 9. After Hours (7) Darshan 54, 10. Cosmic Feeling (3) P.P. Dhebe 54, 11. Star Sapphire (9) Arshad 53.5 and 12. Dreams United (4) S. Saqlain 52.

1. ASGARDIA, 2. THE CORPORAL, 3. COSMIC FEELING

8. SRINGERI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-30: 1. Jersey Legend (10) Md. Aliyar 60, 2. Bloom Buddy (5) Suraj 59.5, 3. Areca Angel (9) B. Harish 58, 4. Duxton (12) Vaibhav 58, 5. San Bernardino (7) M. Prabhakaran 58, 6. Princess Pride (8) S. Saqlain 56.5, 7. Ocean Dunes (2) Antony 56, 8. Zehnaseeb (1) Ranjeet Singh 56, 9. Charmaine (11) Ashhad Asbar 55.5, 10. Country’s Jewel (6) P.S. Chouhan 55.5, 11. Comeonson (4) Rayan 55 and 12. See My Heels (3) Akshay K 55.

1. BLOOM BUDDY, 2. SEE MY HEELS, 3. COUNTRY’S JEWEL

Day’s best: ASGARDIA

Double: LIMITED SOURCE — SCRUPLES

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.