It’s My Time and Successor catch the eye

PUNE:
October 02, 2022 18:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s My Time and Successor caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 2) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Tasman (Nazil) 39. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 39. Urged.

800m: Polyneices (Zervan) 50, 600/37. Pressed. Marlboro Man (Zervan), Demetrius (Bhawani) 51, 600/37. Pair moved level freely. Fairmont (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Pushed. Comaneci (Bhawani) 57, 600/44. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Nusrat (Merchant), Kardashian (P. Naidu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Arbitrage (Zervan), Moment Of Madness (H. Gore) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was pushed and finished a distance ahead. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil), Giant star (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished a length in front. Flying Halo (app), Hunar (Raghuveer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved freely.

1200m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Pressed. Edmund (Ajinkya) 1-23, 600/43. Stretched.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1400m: Successor (Vinod) Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Toofan (P. Naidu), Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 600/41. Former started and finished two lengths ahead. Kalamitsi (rb) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: It’s My Time (Vinod), So So Special (Mosin) 1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app