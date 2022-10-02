It’s My Time and Successor catch the eye

It’s My Time and Successor caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Tasman (Nazil) 39. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 39. Urged.

800m: Polyneices (Zervan) 50, 600/37. Pressed. Marlboro Man (Zervan), Demetrius (Bhawani) 51, 600/37. Pair moved level freely. Fairmont (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Pushed. Comaneci (Bhawani) 57, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Nusrat (Merchant), Kardashian (P. Naidu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Arbitrage (Zervan), Moment Of Madness (H. Gore) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was pushed and finished a distance ahead. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil), Giant star (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished a length in front. Flying Halo (app), Hunar (Raghuveer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved freely.

1200m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Pressed. Edmund (Ajinkya) 1-23, 600/43. Stretched.

1400m: Successor (Vinod) Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Toofan (P. Naidu), Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 600/41. Former started and finished two lengths ahead. Kalamitsi (rb) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: It’s My Time (Vinod), So So Special (Mosin) 1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.