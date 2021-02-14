It’s Lombardy vs. Ashwa Bravo

Hyderabad:

14 February 2021 00:30 IST

Lombardy and Ashwa Bravo should fight out the finish of the HRC Golconda Derby Stakes (Gr. 1), the blue riband of the Hyderabad Winter Season scheduled to be run here on Sunday (Feb.14). There will be no false rails.

1. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (Div. II) (1,200m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 12.10: 1. Bruno (5) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Costello (9) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Gurbaaz (3) G. Naresh 56, 4. My Master (14) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Quality Warrior (11) Kiran Naidu 56, 6. Starwalt (4) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 7. Sye Ra (2) Afroz Khan 56, 8. Angelita (10) R. Manish 54.5, 9. Burano (12) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 10. Good Tidings (7) Arshad Alam 54.5, 11. Mandala Bay (6) Trevor 54.5, 12. Moonlight Ruby (1) A. A. Vikrant 54.5, 13. Nefertiti (13) Ashad Asbar 54.5 and 14. Soloist (8) Koushik 54.5.

1. MANDALA BAY, 2. BRUNO, 3. COSTELLO

2. HOVERCRAFT PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m) rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 12.40: 1. Best In Show (8) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Aintree (5) G. Naresh 59.5, 3. Dancing Doll (11) Mukesh Kumar 59, 4. Good Connection (7) Trevor 58, 5. Certitude (3) Chouhan 56.5, 6. Angel Tesoro (6) B.R. Kumar 56, 7. Blink Of An Eye (2) Afroz Khan 56, 8. Appenzelle (14) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 9. Augenstern (13) Akash Rajput 54.5, 10. Crackershow (10) Koushik 54, 11. Hurricane (9) Abhay Singh 53.5, 12. Red River (4) Santosh Raj N R 52, 13. Tapatio (12) Surya Prakash 52 and 14. City Of Fusion (1) R. Manish 50.5.

1. GOOD CONNECTION, 2. CERTITUDE, 3. APPENZELLE

3. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.10: 1. Vijays Simha (1) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Beautiful Luv (13) Abhay Singh 58.5, 3. Committed Warrior (7) Koushik 58.5, 4. Look Of Love (9) Trevor 58.5, 5. Whiskey Martini (4) Mukesh Kumar 58, 6. Artemis Arrow (8) Akash Rajput 56, 7. Cheltenham (12) Arshad Alam 56, 8. Team Player (11) B.R. Kumar 56, 9. Star Dancer (3) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 10. N R I Sun (6) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 11. Misty River (10) Ashad Asbar 53.5, 12. Sputnic (2) R. Manish 53 and 13. Lorena (5) R.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. VIJAYS SIMHA, 2. BEAUTIFUL LOVE, 3. LOOK OF LOVE.

4. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 1. 40: 1. City Of Wisdom (2) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Spicy Star (1) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. That’s My Magic (4) Md. Ismail 58.5, 4. Ayur Shakti (8) Akash Rajput 56.5, 5. Rhythm Selection (5) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 6. Downtown Gal (7) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Chuckit (9) Ashad Asbar 55, 8. Big Brave (10) Gopal Singh 53.5, 9. Shiloh (6) R. Manish 53.5 and 10. Ulysses (3) Afroz Khan 53.5.

1. DOWNTOWN GAL, 2. SPICY STAR, 3. CHUCKIT

5. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (Div. I) (1,200m) (Term) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.10: 1. Be Crimson (1) Koushik 56, 2. City Of Blessing (3) Trevor 56, 3. First In Line (6) Surya Prakash 56, 4. Knotty Dancer (10) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. Pedro Planet (7) Arshad Alam 56, 6. Sorrento (14) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 7. Stunning Force (12) Akshay Kumar 56, 8. Zamazenta (11) Kuldeep Singh 56, 9. Galwan (13) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 10. Goldrun (8) Akash Rajput 54.5, 11. Goodwood (9) Ashad Asbar 54.5, 12. Inside Story (2) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 13. Racing Rani (4) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 14. Secret Circle (5) Kiran Naidu 54.5.

1. GALWAN, 2. CITY OF BLESSING, 3. KNOTTY DANCER

6. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.50: 1. Miss Marvellous (5) G. Naresh 60, 2. Just Incredible (6) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 3. City Of Passion (2) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 4. King Roger (9) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 5. Unstoppable (4) R. Manish 56, 6. Coastal Cruise (8) A. A. Vikrant 54.5, 7. Blue Valentine (1) Surya Prakash 54, 8. Scramjet (11) Chouhan 54, 9. Polonsky (13) Santosh Raj N R 53, 10. Belle Springs (12) Arshad Alam 52.5, 11. Platinum Claasz (3) B.R. Kumar 51.5, 12. Shivalik Bright (7) Md. Ismail 51 and 13. Thunder Road (10) Abhay Singh 50.5.

1. KING ROGER, 2. SCRAMJET, 3. JUST INCREDIBLE

7. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (1,600m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I), 3.25: 1. Consigliori (10) Chouhan 61, 2. Exclusive Blue (7) Santosh Raj N R 60, 3. Highly Acclaimed (6) Surya Prakash 59, 4. Phenomenal Cruise (9) Deepak Singh 59, 5. Nayadeep (8) Srinath 58, 6. Galloping Gangster (1) Suraj Narredu 57, 7. Lightning Bolt (3) Trevor 52, 8. Yours Forever (5) Ajeeth Kumar 51, 9. Paso Robles (2) Arshad Alam 50 and 10. Premier Action (4) Akshay Kumar 50.

1. LIGHTNING BOLT, 2. CONSIGLIORI, 3. EXCLUSIVE BLUE

8. HRC GOLCONDA DERBY STAKES (Gr. 1) (2,400m) (Terms) 4-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Arabian Phoenix (9) Sandesh 57, 2. Ashwa Bravo (8) Suraj Narredu 57, 3. Bold Legend (3) Chouhan 57, 4. Hidden Hope (2) Kuldeep Singh 57, 5. Peaky Blinders (4) C.S. Jodha 57, 6. Roaring Tiger (5) Srinath 57, 7. Royal Pal (6) Nakhat Singh 57, 8. Towering Presence (1) Akshay Kumar 57, 9. Vachan (7) S. John 57 and 10. Lombardy (10) Trevor 55.5.

1. LOMBARDY, 2. ASHWA BRAVO, 3. ROARING TIGER.

9. HOVERCRAFT PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.40: 1. Flamingo Fame (4) Santosh Raj N R 60, 2. Four One Four (2) Akash Rajput 59.5, 3. Lagos (5) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 4. Amyra (13) R.S. Jodha 59, 5. Different (14) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 6. Aibak (12) Ashad Asbar 55.5, 7. Blazing Jupiter (11) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 8. Art In Motion (7) Afroz Khan 54.5, 9. Classy Dame (8) Abhay Singh 54, 10. California Beauty (3) B.R. Kumar 53.5, 11. Elegant Stroke (6) Nakhat Singh 51, 12. Sublime (1) Gopal Singh 51, 13. Charcoal (9) R. Manish 50.5 and 14. Tough And Go (10) Surya Prakash 50.

1. LAGOS, 2. FLAMINGO FAME, 3. AMYRA

10. TWIN STAR PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Amaretto (11) Trevor 60, 2. India Gate (2) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Let It Be Me (13) G. Naresh 60, 4. Secret Command (4) Kiran Naidu 60, 5. Southern Saffron (10) Kuldeep Singh 60, 6. Sugar An Spice (12) Deepak Singh 60, 7. Diesis Dream (7) Md. Ismail 59, 8. Star Of Fashion (14) Abhay Singh 59, 9. Golden Lace (6) Ashad Asbar 58.5, 10. Big Day (9) Nakhat Singh 58, 11. N R I Gift (5) A.A. Vikrant 58, 12. Millennia (1) Santosh Raj N R 57.5, 13. Hopscotch (3) Ajeeth Kumar 54 and 14. Moment Of Silence (Ex: Vijays Maestro) (8) Afroz Khan 52.

1. AMARETTO, 2. SECRET COMMAND, 3. N R I GIFT

Day’s best: GOOD CONNECTION

Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

Mini jackpot: (i) 3, 4, 5 & 6. (ii) 7, 8, 9 & 10.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4; (ii) 5, 6 & 7; (iii) 8, 9 & 10.