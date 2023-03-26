ADVERTISEMENT

Iron Age, Doc Martin and Snowfall catch the eye 

March 26, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Iron Age, Doc Martin and Snowfall caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 26) morning.

Inner sand;

1200m: Dangerous (Kaviraj) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Sunburst (Kaviraj) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Queens Pride (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Mazal (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. The General (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Malakhi (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Slightly urged. Destroyer (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/39. Pleased. La Belle (Kirtish) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Snowfall (Sandesh) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/54, 600/42. Pressed. Pride’s Angel (Shelar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Doc Martin (Zervan) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Iron Age (Hamir) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/38. Excellent workout. Gangster (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 600/38. Pushed. Truly Epic (V. Bunde), Rasputin (Hamir) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Former was pressed to end two lengths in front while the latter was well in hand. Fancy Nancy (Shelar), Booster Shot (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Dream Alliance (Hamir), Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level.

1400m: Uzi (Zeeshan), Floyd (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They were pushed and finished level.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US