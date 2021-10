Iron Age, Agostino Carracci and Faranoush excel

Pune:

18 October 2021 18:34 IST

Iron Age, Agostino Carracci and Faranoush excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 18) morning.

Sand track

600m: Caesar (Zeeshan) 40. Easy.

800m: Black Cherry (Aniket) 52.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Camille (Aniket) 53, 600/41. Slightly urged. Silver Flames (Yash Narredu) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Willy Wonka (Akshay) 56, 600/41.5. Easy. Seminole (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/43. Easy. Tristar (Nazil) 51.5, 600/38.5. Worked well. Beastia (Rupesh), Trinket (Bhawani) 51, 600/39. They moved level freely. Magical Journey (Nadeem), Kamaria (rb) 53, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Darwin (Bhawani) 56, 600/41.5. Easy. Midas Touch (app), Polaris (rb) 53.5, 600/40. They ended level. Sandalphon (T.S. Jodha) 52.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Expedition (Zervan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Adonijah (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39.5. Urged.

1000m: Bloomsbury (Zameer), Unclaimed Treasure (rb) 1-7, 600/40. Former responded well. Fete Accompli (Bhawani), Numero Uno (Nadeem) 1-7, 600/39. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Fidato (Shelar), Memorable Moments (Hamir) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. 4/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (rb) 1-8, 600/42. Pressed. El Capitan (Zameer) 1-8, 600/41. Moved fluently. Sky Hawk (Zameer), Orchids (Rupesh) 1-8, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely. Sinner (Mansoor), Walk The Talk (Raghuveer) 1-6.5, 600/40.5. Both moved neck and neck freely. Remus (Zervan), Honourable Eyes (Shelar) 1-7, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Circle Of Love (Zervan), Fleur De Lys (Mansoor) 1-21.5, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. She Is On Fire (M.S. Deora), Ron (Santosh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/38.5. Pair urged and ended level. Iron Age (Sandesh) 1-18.5, 1000/1-4, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Fuhrer (Zameer) 1-22, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Faranoush (Nadeem) 1-18.5, 1000/1-5, 800/53, 600/41, Moved attractively.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Animous (Bhawani), Lord Vader (rb) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/40. Pair jumped out well and ended level. Agostino Carracci (Zervan), Princess Shania (Akshay) 1-4.5, 600/38. Former, who is in good shape, finished a distance ahead. Phoenix Spirit (Raghuveer), Winter Storm (Mansoor) and Noble Lord (Ayyar) 1-12, 600/44. They were easy. Scottish Scholar (Zameer), Istanbul (Rupesh) and Dali Swirl (Nazil) 1-9, 600/41.5. They moved freely. Stars For You (Shahrukh), 3/y/o Top Class/Diamonite (rb) 1-5, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished well clear. 2/y/os Hooves Of Thunder (Yash Narredu), Speaking Of Which/Aster Rose (Peter) 1-8, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

Noted on October 17

Sand track

600m: Angel Light (Santosh), Santa Clara (Baria) 38. They were level.

800m: Johannesburg (Nirmal), Immeasurable (Mosin) 53, 600/39. Former was superior. Polyneices (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Parisian (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Giant Star (Yash Narredu) 57, 600/42. Easy. Lit (rb) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Enigma (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Pleased. Tarzan (Chouhan) 51, 600/39. Shaped well. Raisina (Baria), Selena G (Santosh) 51, 600/38. Former was two lengths better. Doc Martin (rb), Django (rb) 52, 600/38. Both moved level freely. Tigrio (Chouhan) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Herring (Baria), Starscript (Santosh) 52, 600/39. Former ended a length in front. Juiced (Parmar), Pure (P. Dhebe) 52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Kallara (S. Sunil), Chezza (P. Naidu) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Sun Lord (C. Umesh), Monarchy (Kirtish) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Windermere (M.S. Deora), Allied Attack (Santosh) 52, 600/38. Former superior.

1000m: Cipher (Rupesh), Nusrat (Zameer) 1-8, 600/40. Both moved freely. El Patron (Kirtish), Irrepressible (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/40. Former better. Arcadia (Nirmal) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. Wellington (Baria) 1-11, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: Theon (Kirtish) 1-22, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-22, 800/51, 600/38. Good work. Thunderclap (Daman) 1-22, 600/41. Moved freely. Botero (Chouhan) 1-23, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. The Bawaji (Neeraj), Exotique (Kirtish) 1-24, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1400m: Lord Byron (Chouhan) 1-37, 600/40. Moved nicely. Seasons Greetings (Kirtish) 1-37, 600/40. Pleased. Bold Legend (Mosin) 1-37, 600/42. Moved freely.