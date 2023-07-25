Irish Coffee, Fondness Of You, All Attractive, Crown Consort, A Star Is Born and Lex Luthor excel

July 25, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Irish Coffee, Fondness Of You, All Attractive, Crown Consort, A Star Is Born and Lex Luthor excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 25).

Outer sand:

600m: Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 43. Strode out well. Bourbon Bay (Vishal) 45. Easy. Flying Brave (Indrajeet) 45.5. Moved freely. Victoria Punch (Salman K), Victoria Doresaani (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 43. Pleased. Good Tip (Shinde) 46. Easy. Capri Girl (Sai Kiran) 45.5. Easy. Fort Nelson (Zervan) 44 Strode out well. High Tribute (Hasib) 46. Moved on the bit. Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran) 44. In fine trim. Alcides Synergy (Arul) 45. Moved freely. Dragon’s Gold (Inayat) 42. Pleased. Mars (Vishal) 46. Easy. Eastern Sea (Arul), Rhapsody In Green (Zervan) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Venus (Likith) 1-16, 600/42. Shaped well. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-15.5, 600/42. Impressed. Star Concept (Suraj) 1-15, 600/42. Moved impressively. Ultimate Choice (Inayat) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Fondness Of You (Suraj) 1-10.5, 600/42. A fine display. Debonair (rb) 1-13, 600/46. Moved well. Irish Coffee (Arvind K) 1-10, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Southern Dynasty (Vishal) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved well. Polished Girl (Shinde), Galaticus (Prabhakaran) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Classic Charm (Vishal) 1-10, 600/42. Stretched out well. Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj) 1-13, 600/44. In fine shape. Peyo (Shinde) 1-12.5, 600/42. Strode out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Alice Blue (Likith) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Samachar (Salman K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In good shape. Burmese (Shinde), Momentous (Prabhakaran) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former showed out. Isabelle (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Easy. Pharazon (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Montelena (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Wild Emperor (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine condition. Long Lease (Suraj), Crown Consort (Shinde) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. All Attractive (Vishal) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Asagiri (rb), Bold Act (Tejeshwar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine condition. A Star Is Born (Suraj) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A fine display.

1600m: Top Dancer (rb), Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-58, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Latter started five lengths behind and finished together.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.