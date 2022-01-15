Inkonito, King Louis, The Intimidator and Glorious Legend work well
Outer sand: 600m: Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 47.5. Easy.
800m: Innisbrook (P. Vikram) 59, 600/42.5. Extended. Avellino (Shane Gray) 58, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram), 57.5, 600/43. Urged.
1000m: Inkonito (P. Vikram)) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. King Louis (Shane Gray) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Chief Commander (Mubs Kareem), Royal Falcon (Inayat) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. The Intimidator (Shane Gray) 1-11, 800/56, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Trevalius (Shane Gray), Cape Wickham (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Latter who was three lengths behind at the start, finished a length front.
Inner sand: 600m: Star Glitter (R. Manish) 42.5. Urged. Off Shore Breeze (Mubs Kareem) 46. Easy. Mr. Kool (Inayat) 42.5. Handy.
800m: Vulcanic (M.S. Deora), Gold Kite (Santosh G), Sabatini (rb) 57, 600/42.5. A fit trio. Golden Kingdom (M.S. Deora), Star Lap (Santosh G) 58, 600/42.5. They worked well.
1000m: Hebron (Mubs Kareem), Glorious Legend (Nikhil Naidu) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42. Latter started six lengths behind, moved well and finished together. Willows (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/46. Handy. Grey Twilight (R. Manish) 1-14, 800/57, 600/42. Pushed. Paris O’Connor (Inayat), Romualdo (Nikhil Naidu) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.
1200m: Rays Of Sun (Sai Vamsi) 1-33.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Dean’s Grey (Koshi Kumar) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.
Mock race: Cavallo Veloce (C. Brisson), Race For The Stars (Nakhat Singh), Arc De Triomphe (Santosh G), Andromeda Sky (Shyam Kumar), Corus (S. Kamble) , First Empress (Farid Ansari), Battista Rajendra Singh), Selena G (N. Jodha) , Roman Senator (Shahar Babu), Mister Moonlight (Shane Gray) 1m, 29.99s. Cavallo Veloce won easily. Mister Moonlight did not finish.
Noted on Thursday (Jan.13):
Inner sand: 1000m: Tudor (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Emory Lane (Sham Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Handy. Attica (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Paris O’Connor (Farhan Alam) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/37.5. A good display. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Epistoiary (Sai Vamsi) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.
1200m: Penang (Shahzad Alam) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up.